Entertainment
Why We Arrested Veteran Actor, Chinwetalu Agu – Army
The Nigerian Army has given reasons for arresting veteran actor Chiwetalu Agu.
According to the army, the actor was arrested “while inciting members of the public and soliciting support for the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).”
The reason for the arrest was contained in a statement issued by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu.
The statement reads: “Dressed in a very well known attire of the proscribed group, Chiwetalu Agu was picked up for questioning while inciting members of the public to join the proscribed group. Though he attempted putting up some resistance when troops made effort to take him into custody, he was not assaulted or subjected to brutalisation.
“While the NA recognizes the inalienable rights of the citizenry to freedom of movement and expression as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, it is apparently a violation for any individual or group to incite the public to cause mayhem or break down of law and order. It is therefore pertinent to state that while exercising such freedoms, it must be done within the confines of the law, bearing in mind the imperative for peace, and national security.
“For the avoidance of doubt and emphasis, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) remains proscribed. Therefore, any individual or group seen to be projecting and advancing the cause or activities of the group is viewed as brazenly challenging the constitutionality of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. More worrisome was the fact that considering the prevailing security situation of the region, coupled with the ongoing Exercise GOLDEN DAWN, his action could be a tacit endorsement and support for the proscribed group. We have all witnessed the activities of the group take a violent dimension in recent times.
“Chiwetalu Agu has clearly demonstrated uncharitable disposition to negate peace and security in the region, hence, he is taken into custody for preliminary investigation. It is important to once again place on record that the allegation that he was brutalized is false and should be disregarded accordingly.
“While the NA would not allow IPOB and its sponsors to hold the region captive and allow the security situation to degenerate, it is instructive to restate that national interest supersedes any parochial consideration. Individuals or groups who fan the embers of violence are warned to desist or face the consequences of their actions. The ongoing Exercises are on course and will rid the region of all forms of criminality.
“The peace-loving and law-abiding people of the South East are enjoined to please go about their normal activities, as efforts are ongoing to bring perpetrators of violence to book. They are equally urged to continue to support the security agencies to restore normalcy to the region in furtherance of peace.”
Meanwhile, President of the Actors’ Guild of Nigeria, Mr. Emeka Rollas, has assured that they are doing their best to get Agu out of trouble. The veteran actor is believed to have been taken to 82 Division Enugu.
Rollas said that the Guild is doing everything possible to ensure Chiwetalu Agu is released. “I don’t know why he put on Biafra regalia. The state is hot. We are in talks with the military officials to ensure he is released. I heard they have taken him to the 82 Division of the Nigeria Military base. We will do our best.”
Entertainment
Michael Jackson’s Nephew to Star in Late Singer’s Biopic
American actor, Jaafar Jackson, will be playing the role of his uncle and legendary popstar, Michael Jackson, in the singer’s upcoming biopic.
This was announced by the film’s movie director, Antoine Fuqua, who shared a picture of Jaafar’s transformation via Instagram on Monday.
“Proud to announce @jaafarjackson as Michael—the motion picture event that explores the journey of the man who became the King of Pop,” he captioned the post.
Jaafar also posted the same picture and expressed his excitement regarding the project.
He said, “I’m humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life. To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon.”
In a press release, it was revealed that the biopic titled Michael, will detail the high and low points of Jackson’s life “including his most iconic performances that led him to become the greatest entertainer of all time.”
Michael’s mother, Katherine Jackson, also welcomed the development in a statement contained in the press release, E! News reports.
“Jafaar embodies my son,” she said. “It’s so wonderful to see him carry on the Jackson legacy of entertainers and performers.”
Jaafar, who bears a close resemblance with the “Thriller” crooner, is the son of Michael’s older brother, Jermaine Jackson.
Jermaine was a vocalist on the former Motown boy band, The Jackson Five, of which Michael was a member.
The Punch
Entertainment
BBTitans: Sandra, Theo Become First Evictees
The Big Brother Titans, which comprised of Nigerian and South African housemates, held its first live eviction show on Sunday evening and two housemates were evicted.
Sandra and Theo Traw, codenamed ‘Santheo’, became the first evictees for the show’s debut season.
While Sandra is Nigerian, Theo Traw is a South African.
After the first week of the show, the housemates were paired male and female.
According to Big Brother, the paired housemates were to work together in the house, become Heads of House, and face nominations and evictions together.
Each pair was asked to choose a codename and some pairs coined their group names from merging their individual names.
During the nomination process on Monday, the following pairs were put up for possib/e eviction: Sandra and Theo Traw (Santheo), Tsatsii and Ebubu (Royals), Justin and Yvonne (Juvone), and Nelisa and Yemi Cregx (Yelisa).
The Heads of House, Blaqboi and Ipeleng (Blaqleng), had an opportunity, through their veto power, to save a pair and replace with another.
Blaqleng saved Royals and replaced them with Juicy Jay and Olivia (Juiovla).
After the veto save twist, the four pairs of nominated housemates were Juvone, Yelisa, Santheo, and Juiovla.
Following the votes from the fans, Santheo got the least votes and were evicted from the show on Sunday.
On his exit, Theo Traw said, “I didn’t get much from them (housemates) in terms trying to have conversations,” while Sandra said, “I was stepping on toes and cracking necks.”
With Sandra and Theo Traw’s eviction, 22 contestants (11 Nigerians and 11 South Africans) are left to compete for the grand prize of $100,000.
Entertainment
Fake News: Wizkid Not Performing at Obi’s Rally – Management
The management of Grammy award winner, Wizkid has denied reports that the singer will be performing at the campaign of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.
The rumors that the singer would perform were untrue, according to Sunday Are, the singer’s manager.
The statement reads, “This is to inform the general public that this event led by @avotujohnson1st is a scam!!.
“Wizkid and his management know nothing about this event and accordingly, he will not perform at the said event as claimed, so please beware of this poster and information put out from its organizers as Wizkid and his management will not be liable for any damages.
“Appropriate legal action is currently being explored against the persons responsible for creating and disseminating this false information.”
Recall the ‘Ojuelegba’ crooner recently announced he will be going on tour with fellow music star, Davido.
The tour has attracted the interest of music enthusiasts with many looking forward to the tour of two of the biggest artists in Africa.
Vanguard
The Civil War in the Ruling APC
Wike Not Sincere with Makinde, Ortom, Ikpeazu, Ugwuanyi – PDP PCC
The Oracle: Nigerian Law Firms and Foreign Names: Matters Arising
Nigerians Can’t Wait for Buhari’s Seven Days, Crisis Looming – Experts
Glamour, Fun As First Ever Alimosho Food Festival Holds in Lagos
Adding Value: Credibility As Essential Element of Greatness by Henry Ukazu
Voice of Emancipation: An Exercise in Futility
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)