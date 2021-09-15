Former President Goodluck Jonathan has denied the news making the rounds that he has joining the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A report had gone viral on social media on Wednesday indicating that the former president has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling APC.

Recall that The Boss had earlier reported of plans by the ruling party to lure the ex-president to their party.

According to Jonathan’s spokesperson, Ikechukwu Eze, who reached out to Politics Today, the report is ‘Fake News’.

“The report is Fake News, if he defects it would be announced through the proper Channels.”

He maintained that his boss has not moved or considered moving to the ruling party.

“This is a man that’s very busy with other things”, he said.

