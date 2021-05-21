Headline

Lt Gen Attahiru, 10 Others Perish in Plane Crash (See List)

By Eric Elezuo

The reports have been confirmed that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru was on board the Airforce aircraft, which crashed at the Kaduna international airport Friday evening.

Attahiru was on his way to Kaduna from Abuja to attend the passing out parade of young army officers.

statement signed by the Director Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Yerima confirmed the incident.

Below are men and officers who perished in the crash

COAS ENTOURAGE
1. LT GEN I ATTAHIRU.
2. BRIG GEN MI ABDULKADIR.
3. BRIG GEN OLAYINKA.
4. BRIG GEN KULIYA.
5. MAJ LA HAYAT.
6. MAJ HAMZA.
7. SGT UMAR.

CREW
8. FLT LT TO ASANIYI.
9. FLT LT AA OLUFADE.
10. SGT ADESINA.
11. ACM OYEDEPO.

