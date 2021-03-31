Popular Hair Entrepreneur, Funmi Namabiri Dies

Hair entrepreneur, Funmi Namabiri, better known as Funmi Hair, is dead

The sad news of her death was announced by her Bayelsa-born husband, Prince Isaac Namabiri, a former IMB banker.

She died on Tuesday morning, March 30.

Funmi and her husband ran a successful business, Helena Hair Care, in the UK where they are based.

Their hair extension, Funmi Hair, is highly patronized by top celebrities.

Her human hair business became so successful that she wrote a book titled “The Secret of Funmi Hair.”

