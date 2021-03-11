We’ve Confidence in Fani-kayode, Says Sunday Igboho

Activist, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, has said that he and his team have one hundred percent confidence in Femi Fani-kayode, a former Aviation Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain.

Igboho’s remarks, which were disclosed in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Olayomi Koiki, may not be unconnected to the war of words ongoing between Fani-kayode and the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC).

He noted that whoever has the interest of the Yoruba nation is welcome, adding that the ultimate goal is ‘Yoruba Nation Now.

Read Igboho’s statement is details:

“Anyone who is willing to support the agitation for Yoruba Nation is highly welcome, the goal is ‘YORUBA NATION NOW’.

We know what we want and no going back. Every other side talk is nothing but a distraction. we are fully focused, YORUBA NATION is the goal.

Let me reiterate, anything you did not hear from I, Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho) or my spoke person Olayomi Koiki of Koiki Media is not a fact.

Chief Femi Fani Kayode is one of the stakeholders that identifies with us on the struggle of Yoruba Nation agitation.

He can give his own advice at anytime as regards the agitation and there’s no reason to doubt him. We have a 100 percent confidence in him.

Lets not talk with envy, We must unite and stay strong in one voice. Therefore, we want to identify with Chief Femi Fani Kayode and any other person that stands for the Yoruba race irrespective of their religion or political party affiliation. Thank you and God bless”.

