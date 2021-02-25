Victims of Crashed Airforce Plane for Burial Today

Victims of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) plane, Beechcraft KingAir B350i (NAF 201) that crashed in Abuja would be buried with full military honours today, Thursday February 25

The aircraft crashed as it approached the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport after reporting engine failure in a bid to refuel.

The Nigerian Air Force announced the burial via an invitation sent to defence correspondents. It said the fallen personnel would be buried with full military honours.

NAF said the burial activities would commence by 7:30 am at the National Military Cemetery, Airport Road Abuja today.

The victims of the ill-fated aircraft include;

a. Flight Lieutenant Haruna Gadzama (Captain).

b. Flight Lieutenant Henry Piyo (Co-Pilot).

c. Flying Officer Micheal Okpara (Airborne Tactical Observation System (ATOS) Specialist).

d. Warrant Officer Bassey Etim (ATOS Specialist).

e. Flight Sergeant Olasunkanmi Olawunmi (ATOS Specialist).

f. Sergeant Ugochukwu Oluka (ATOS Specialist).

g. Aircraftman Adewale Johnson (Onboard Technician)

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, has since ordered an investigation into the incident.

He said the deceased persons were going to Minna, Niger State to conduct intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions in connection with the efforts to secure the release of the 42 abducted students and staff of Government Science College Kagara, Niger State.