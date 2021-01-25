NDA Admission Portal Opens For 73rd Regular Course – Registrar

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has announced the opening of its portal for admission into its 73rd regular course for prospective applicants to apply from Jan. 23 to April 24, according to the Registrar of the Academy, Brig.-Gen Ayoola Aboaba.

Aboaba, who made the disclosure in a statement issued, on Sunday night, in Kaduna, said admissions were open for both eligible male and female Nigerians.

”Interested candidates should log on to the application portal, rcapplications.nda.edu.ng, select “Purchase Form” and pay for their application via REMITA in the sum of N3,500.00 only.

”Please note that only payment against RRR Codes generated via the application portal would be accepted”, the statement counseled applicants.

Aboaba also said: ”all Instructions/guidelines for the 73rd Regular Course application is on the application portal (rcapplications.nda.edu.ng) and interested candidates are advised to download and read the instructions/guidelines carefully.”

He stated that applicants applying for admission into NDA, must also apply to Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) and must select NDA as their first choice institution.

Similarly, Aboaba said such applicants would be expected to sit for the JAMB Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UMTE) and obtain a minimum score for the course of choice, adding that entry requirements for various undergraduate degree programmes are also detailed on the NDA website/applications portal.

