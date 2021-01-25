Lagos Bribe-Taking Policemen Summoned to Force HQ

The Complaints Response Unit of the Nigeria Police Force in Abuja has summoned four cops, Emmanuel Michael, Sunday Odubiyi, Lawrence Amedu and Aroye Dickson, for their alleged involvement in the extortion of a 16-year-old student in the Isheri area of Lagos State.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this to PUNCH Metro on Sunday, adding that the Force Headquarters had taken over the case.

“The Complaints Response Unit from the Force Headquarters in Abuja has summoned them and taken over the case. We are waiting for the outcome of their interview with them in Abuja,” Adejobi said.

The PPRO had said that the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, ordered the orderly room trial of the errant cops, who were caught harassing and extorting N70,000 from the student, identified simply as Segun, on January 18, 2021, at the NGAB junction, Isheri, in a Toyota Corolla car.

Adejobi stated, “After due interrogation, the policemen confessed to the crime and refunded the N70,000 to the student on bond, which forms the key credible evidence exhibit in the case.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has condemned the act of the police inspectors, which is detrimental to the image of the police force and counterproductive to the ongoing reform agenda of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

“He (Odumosu) has, however, ordered the orderly room trial of the inspectors with immediate effect to serve as a deterrent to other criminally-minded police personnel in the command and beyond.”

The Punch

