Gunmen Kidnap former Bauchi Lawmaker Ningi

Some gunmen on Thursday night kidnapped a former member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abdulmumuni Ningi.

The Bauchi State Police Command confirmed the kidnap of the former lawmaker, who represented Ningi Constituency in the last Assembly.

The Bauchi Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakil, told our correspondent on the telephone Friday morning that the victim was kidnapped within Bauchi metropolis.

Wakil said, “Yes, it is true. A former member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly who represented Ningi Constituency was kidnapped on Thursday at about 8pm within Bauchi metropolis.

“According to the information we received, he was trailed by his abductors who were four in number in a gold coloured car. They trailed him to his house around the BSADP (Bauchi State Agricultural Development Programme) area at Isa Yuguda Guest House within the metropolis.”

He said that the gunmen seized their victim and drove away with him in the car they brought.

He said, “As of this morning (Friday), they have not called yet. Our intelligence men are working hard to get to the root of the situation and rescue him safely.”

The Command’s spokesman called on residents to be more security conscious, and take note of vehicles and motorcycles that may be trailing them.

