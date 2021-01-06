Trump Supporters Invade Capitol Hill, Disrupt Biden’s Certification

The United States Congress came under attack by supporters of Donald Trump who gained entry to the building and forced the Senate into recess, according to eyewitnesses and reporters — a violent crescendo to Trump’s coup attempt.

Protesters were on the floor of the Senate and were trying to break into the House chamber.

The attack came while Congress voted to certify Joe Biden’s election as president. The certification vote was halted and the Senate went into recess. Members of Congress have reportedly been told to put on gas masks and hide under their seats. Reporters inside say the protesters are moving freely about the Capitol, waiving Confederate flags and Trump banners. Police tried in vain to repel the attackers with batons, pepper spray, and tear gas but apparently failed.

Like this: Like Loading...