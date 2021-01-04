News

Just In: Court Remands Sowore, Four Others in Kuje Prison

The Magistrate court in Abuja has ordered the remand of Omoyele Sowore and four others at Kuje Correctional Centre.

Their formal bail application will be heard tomorrow, January 5, 2020.

Sowore was arrested by the police for leading a protest against bad governance on New Year’s Eve in Abuja.

He is being arraigned alongside four others by the Federal Government on three charges of criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, and attempting to incite others.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

