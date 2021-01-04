Buhari Mourns Former UNILAG VC, Ibidapo Obe

The former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of First Technical University, Ibadan, Prof Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe has died.

President Muhammadu Buhari in a statement on Monday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, commiserated with the academia and well-wishers over the passing of the former vice Chancellor.

The President affirmed that the scholar and administrator will be sorely missed by the academia, government, and the country as his sudden transition left a gap that will be difficult to fill.

The President noted his contribution to the development of education, with a rich pedigree of being President of the Nigerian Academy of Science, Chairman of the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities, and upwardly rising over the years with a distinguished career.

He condoled with students and staff of the University of Lagos, First Technical University, and the Nigeria Universities Commission over the loss, as well as the government and people of Osun State.

President Buhari prayed for the repose of the soul of the scholar, and God’s comfort for his family.

