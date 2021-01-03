‘The Story of Tinubi’s Illness is False’

The Tinubu Media Office has debunked the news making the rounds that the former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubi, is sick, saying the story is inaccurate.

Read the Media Office’s statement…

Tinubu Illness Rumour: ” He is healthy”- Media Office

This story is inaccurate. Asiwaju is healthy and does not have COVID-19. He has, since early last year, undergone multiple PCR tests and each time he has tested negative for the virus. Since the advent of the pandemic Asiwaju has always done his level best to observe, as strictly as humanly possible, all government advice and safety protocols to prevent the spread of the virus and to keep himself and those around him safe from harm.

This has not changed.

Shortly before Christmas, he indeed travelled out of Nigeria for his annual holiday. This is something he does each year to give himself a chance to rest and reflect on the year just passed while also preparing for the challenges and opportunities of the one to come.

There will be no further comment on this story from our office.

Thank you.

Like this: Like Loading...