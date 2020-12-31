Lagos Taskforce Denies Demolishing Monkey Village

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce) has denied involvement in the demolition exercise carried out Monkey Village, a rural community in Opebi, Lagos.

Head, Public Affairs Unit, Lagos State Task Force, Adebayo Taofiq, made the disclosure in a press statement titled RE: DEMOLITION OF MONKEY VILLAGE AT OPEBI.

The release stated as follows:

The attention of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce) has been drawn to the above captioned story alleging that the demolition exercise was carried out by the Agency.

It is imperative to state categorically that the Operatives of the Agency was not in any way involved in the said demolition exercise as being circulated.

The Agency wish to make it clear that the operatives is presently enforcing the Lagos State Transport Sector Reformed Law of 2018 to enable free flow of traffic during this festive season across the State.

It is also note worthy to mention that Officers attached to the Agency has been strategically positioned to different black spots areas in order to curb criminal activities of miscreants and hoodlums who harass innocent members of the public.

Parents and guardians are hereby advised to strictly monitor their wards as anyone arrested for engaging in criminal activities would be prosecuted in accordance with the Law”

