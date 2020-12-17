FG Announces NIN Enrollment Centres Nationwide

The Federal Government has licensed 173 centres and 30 state government institutions to conduct the enrollment of the National Identity Number (NIN) across Nigeria.

This is coming after a two-week ultimatum was issued by the government to telecom service providers to block phone numbers without NIN.

This was disclosed on the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) website on Wednesday.

“The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), has approved the licensing of 173 Agents and 30 State Governments/Public Sector Institutions to conduct enrolment of all persons including legal residents into the National Identity Database (NIDB) on behalf of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC),” the notice read.

“Pursuant to the above, find the list of all the successful firms who satisfied all the evaluation criteria as stated in the Advert for the Expression of Interest (EOI) of each of the respective categories in full,”

“The Commission congratulates all those who have been cleared to conduct enrollment of all persons on behalf of NIMC for data capture services.”

Meanwhile, all registered persons can retrieve their NIN by dialing *346# on their registered phone number for all the major networks.

Premium Times

