FG Orders Reopening of Seme Border, Others

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, ordered the immediate reopening of four land borders.

The Presidency made this known in a tweet today. “President Buhari has directed the immediate opening of four land borders: Seme, Illela, Maigatari, and Mfun,” @NGRPresident tweeted.

Nigeria had in August 2019 closed its land borders to curtail illegal importation of drugs, small arms and agricultural products into country from neighbouring West African nations.

The Punch

Like this: Like Loading...