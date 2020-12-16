Headline

FG Orders Reopening of Seme Border, Others

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, ordered the immediate reopening of four land borders.

The Presidency made this known in a tweet today. “President Buhari has directed the immediate opening of four land borders: Seme, Illela, Maigatari, and Mfun,” @NGRPresident tweeted.

Nigeria had in August 2019 closed its land borders to curtail illegal importation of drugs, small arms and agricultural products into country from neighbouring West African nations.

