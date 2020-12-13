News

Sanwo-Olu Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Eric 1 day ago
0 12 Less than a minute

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

He said the governor is currently experiencing “mild symptoms and fatigue typical of a mild case of COVID-19.”

The commissioner added that Sanwo-Olu is receiving treatment and closely monitored at home by a team from the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba.

The statement read: “Mr. Sanwo-Olu is doing well on treatment and rest and we are confident that he will recover quickly and clear the virus.”

The governor had on Friday proceeded on self-isolation after one of his close aides tested positive for COVID-19.

He was later tested for COVID-19 at the State’s biobank in Yaba.

Several members of the State Executive Council had tested positive for the virus since May.

Lagos is the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria with about 24,000 cases and more than 200 deaths.

Eric

