NBA to Begin Legal Actions Against FG, Military, Condemns Lekki Killings

The Nigerian Bar Association on Tuesday condemned the killing of peaceful #EndSARS protesters by soldiers at Lekki tollgate in Lagos.

The NBA President, Mr Olumide Akpata, stated in a statement asked the Nigerian Army to immediately identify the soldiers who carried out the attack and dismiss them from service.

He also said the association would immediately commence legal actions against the Nigerian government and the Army at both international and local fora.

The Punch

