One Injured As Hoodlums Attack #EndSARS Protesters in Osun

Eric
Hoodlums wielding cutlasses on Saturday morning attacked #EndSARS protesters around the Olaiya Junction in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

One of the protesters simply identified as Oloyede was reportedly macheted by the thugs.

The incident happened around 9am.

The hoodlums also dispersed the protesters but they were said to have gone to regroup around Technical College Area.

The #EndSARS protests have been taking place across major cities in the country with youths demanding an end to police brutality and killings.

The Punch

