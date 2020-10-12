Police Allege ‘Fully Armed’ Protesters Shot Three of Their Men

The Lagos police command says three of its officers were shot during a protest against police brutality on Monday.

Roads in Lekki, Surulere and Ikeja in Lagos were today shut down as protesters called for the reform of the police.

Following the nationwide outrage, Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police, announced the dissolution of the special anti-robbery squad (SARS).

But the protesters refused to leave the streets. At least two protesters were reportedly killed during a protest in Surulere area of the state on Monday. They were said to have died after the police opened fire on them. In a phone conversation with TheCable, Muyiwa Adejobi, spokesman of the Lagos police command, said three policemen were shot by “fully armed” protesters on Monday. At least two protesters were reportedly killed during a protest in Surulere area of the state on Monday. They were said to have died after the police opened fire on them. In a phone conversation with TheCable, Muyiwa Adejobi, spokesman of the Lagos police command, said three policemen were shot by “fully armed” protesters on Monday. Adejobi said he has no information on the death of any protester but added that some persons invaded a police formation in the area and shot three members of the disbanded unit. He said the officers are currently receiving treatment at the intensive care unit of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH). “Three policemen were shot today. I am not aware if protesters were shot. Those that were shot are policemen and they are in LASUTH now; they are at the intensive care unit. That is what I know,” he said. “They are anti-kidnapping men and they were on mufti. I wouldn’t know if anyone was shot, perhaps the protesters because they are fully armed, they carry what policemen carry. “It happened in Surulere this afternoon. They went to our anti-kidnapping office to attack policemen there. So they broke into the office by damaging some of the windows and they broke into the cell before they were repelled. I just left the station as well.” TheCable

Like this: Like Loading...