Ekiti APC Suspends Ojudu, Tinubu’s In-Law, Nine Others

The All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State has suspended a presidential adviser, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, and 10 other party leaders for allegedly disobeying the directive of the party’s National Executive Committee.

State Publicity Secretary of the APC, Ade Ajayi, said this in a letter titled, ‘Indefinite suspension of some members of Ekiti State Chapter of APC’, dated September 23 and made available to journalists in Ado Ekiti on Thursday.

Apart from Ojudu, other affected members are the son-in-law to Senator Bola Tinubu, Oyetunde Ojo; former governorship aspirant, Dr Wole Oluyede; Ayo Ajibade; Femi Adeleye; Bunmi Ogunleye; Akin Akomolafe; Bamigboye Adegoroye; Olusoga Owoeye; Dele Afolabi; and Toyin Oluwasola.

The letter reads, “The State Executive Council of the Ekiti State chapter of APC has approved indefinite suspension of the following members with immediate effect from 23rd September, 2020.

“The suspension is based on the recommendation of the Investigative/Disciplinary Committee inaugurated by SEC to investigate the disobedience of certain members to the directive of NEC of 25th June, 2020, which directed members of the party not to institute any court action and to withdraw existing cases in courts.

“The decision of SEC has been communicated to the caretaker/extra ordinary convention planning committee of the party.”

Ojudu, who is the Special Adviser to the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Political Matters, however, dismissed the action, describing it as illegal and an effort in futility.

The presidential adviser said, “Let it be said that the only organ of the party that can try and suspend a member is the ward. What they have done is clearly illegal.

“I remain a member of APC and a committed one at that. I am not like them; traitors who claim to be APC and go work for the Peoples Democratic Party in Oyo and Edo states.”

Ojudu and others, had in a statement titled, ‘Before our impending expulsion from APC’, signed by the group’s spokesperson, Bamgboye Adegoroye, on Wednesday, raised the alarm over the plot to expel them.

The Punch

Like this: Like Loading...