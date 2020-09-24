Edo Defeat: Oshiomhole Goes Philosophical, Says You Win Some, You Lose Some

Former national chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, on Wednesday night said life was not all about winning.

The former labour leader, who spoke for the first time on the outcome of last Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State, which his party lost to the Peoples Democratic Party, said that losing was also part of life.

In a video recorded in his personal gymnasium, the former governor of Edo State was philosophical as he posited that life was about winning some and losing some.

“In life, you work hard and leave God for the outcome. You do your best and trust God to bless your efforts. I feel good, I feel strong, thank God. In life, you win some and you lose some but life goes on,” he said

Oshiomhole added that he was aware that “a lot of people will be thinking now, ‘oh, Comrade must be down’. But I’m not down. When God says you are not down, you are not down and I am not down.”

The Punch

