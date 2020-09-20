INEC Declares Obaseki Winner of Edo Gov Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Godwin Obaseki, winner of the governorship election in Edo State.

INEC’s Returning Officer, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, announced the result of the election on Sunday.

Obaseki of PDP polled 307,955 votes to defeat his closest rival, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, of the All Progressives Congress, who got 223,619 votes.

Rim-Rukeh, while declaring Obaseki winner, said the incumbent governor was returned elected after satisfying all requirements in line with the law.

Obaseki of PDP ran against APC standard-bearer Ize-Iyamu and 13 others.

Obaseki was elected on APC’s platform in 2016 but defected to the PDP after being denied the ticket owing to intra-party squabbles.

SEE DECLARED RESULTS

1) Igueben LGA

PDP 7,870

APC 5,199

Total 13170

Total votes cast 13,382

Election materials snatched in Ward 8, Unit 2

2) Esan North-East

APC 6,556

PDP 13579

Valid votes 20,369

Total votes cast 20,730

3) Esan Central

APC 6,719

PDP 10,794

4) Ikpoba-Okha

APC 18,218

PDP 41,030

5) Uhunmwonde

APC 5,972

PDP 10,022

6) Egor LGA

APC 10,202

PDP 27,621

7) Owan East

APC 19,295

PDP 14,762

8) Owan West

APC 11,193

PDP 11,485

13) Esan West

APC 7,189

PDP 17,434

14) Akoko Edo LGA

APC – 22,963

PDP – 20,101

15) Etsako East LGA

APC – 17,011

PDP – 10,668

16) Etsako Central LGA

APC 8,359

PDP 7,478

17) Orhiomwon LGA

APC 10,458

PDP 13,445

18) Ovia South-West

APC – 10,636

PDP – 12,659

The Punch

