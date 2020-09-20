INEC Declares Obaseki Winner of Edo Gov Election
The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Godwin Obaseki, winner of the governorship election in Edo State.
INEC’s Returning Officer, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, announced the result of the election on Sunday.
Obaseki of PDP polled 307,955 votes to defeat his closest rival, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, of the All Progressives Congress, who got 223,619 votes.
Rim-Rukeh, while declaring Obaseki winner, said the incumbent governor was returned elected after satisfying all requirements in line with the law.
Obaseki of PDP ran against APC standard-bearer Ize-Iyamu and 13 others.
Obaseki was elected on APC’s platform in 2016 but defected to the PDP after being denied the ticket owing to intra-party squabbles.
SEE DECLARED RESULTS
1) Igueben LGA
PDP 7,870
APC 5,199
Total 13170
Total votes cast 13,382
Election materials snatched in Ward 8, Unit 2
2) Esan North-East
APC 6,556
PDP 13579
Valid votes 20,369
Total votes cast 20,730
3) Esan Central
APC 6,719
PDP 10,794
4) Ikpoba-Okha
APC 18,218
PDP 41,030
5) Uhunmwonde
APC 5,972
PDP 10,022
6) Egor LGA
APC 10,202
PDP 27,621
7) Owan East
APC 19,295
PDP 14,762
8) Owan West
APC 11,193
PDP 11,485
9) Esan South-East
APC 9,237
PDP 10,565
10) Ovia North East
APC 9,907
PDP 16,987
11) Etsako West LGA
APC 26,140
PDP 17,959
12) Oredo LGA
APC 18,365
APC 9,237
PDP 10,565
10) Ovia North East
APC 9,907
PDP 16,987
11) Etsako West LGA
APC 26,140
PDP 17,959
12) Oredo LGA
APC 18,365
PDP 43,498
13) Esan West
APC 7,189
PDP 17,434
14) Akoko Edo LGA
APC – 22,963
PDP – 20,101
15) Etsako East LGA
APC – 17,011
PDP – 10,668
16) Etsako Central LGA
APC 8,359
PDP 7,478
17) Orhiomwon LGA
APC 10,458
PDP 13,445
18) Ovia South-West
APC – 10,636
PDP – 12,659
The Punch