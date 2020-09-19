Magnafaith Krimi: The Florence Nightingale of Our Time
By Eric Elezuo
She is fearless, she is resolute, she is a fighter for justice, she is MagnaFaith Krimi, a Washington DC based Nigerian journalist, who has taken it upon herself to see that justice is served for victims of extra-judicial killings and mass murders, and not forgetting the down trodden in the society. MagnaFaith lives in Washington, DC, United States of America, where she runs a media outfit and advocates for women and the girl-child towards providing humanitarian services to victims displaced by unrest.
A well read journalist with proven proficiency and professionalism, MagnaFaith, as she is simply called, has been defined in various places as courageous, fair and objective, and merited the privilege of heading the Nigerian Union of Journalism (NUJ) in America as the president, which presented her an opportunity and platform to do more in the service of humanity.
As a community builder with fairness, balance and an unrepentant change agent, MagnaFaith has taken the inclusion of women in leadership a nudge further, opening doors for greater development and initiatives. Not only that, she has been in the forefront of providing succour to not a few who has been devastated by acts of terrorism and man’s inhumanity to man.
Krimi is a critical thinker recognized across international borders just as she is a well-rounded influence strategist, whose work as a journalist focused more on terrorism, while providing mentorship and training for women and the girl child in Africa and in the diaspora.
It is her belief that Nigerian journalists are behind the pack in telling stories of the mass murders ongoing as she acknowledged in one of her write up this: “These issue amongst others create a narrative among Nigerians in Diaspora, that Nigerian journos are among the timidest and obsequious in the world.”
“Thank God Nigeria produced some great truth-tellers. Yes, there are truth-tellers, and that is maybe a sign of a political awakening in my beloved country. But my beloved country has a problem with telling the truth about itself. It is a good country. Very good. So good, it should be better.”
MagnaFaith’s zeal and duty bound efforts to continue to see that justice is served to as many that deserves it will continue to reverberate and echo in the minds of all and sundry, prompting everyone therefore to action.
Her humanitarian efforts have brought her face to face with world leaders, especially Nigerians, and they acknowledge and applaud all her activities.