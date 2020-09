There is currently tension at polling unit 19, ward 04, Oredo local government area of Edo, where Godwin Obaseki, governor of the state, is expected to vote.

Supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) attacked each other shortly after the governor arrived at his polling unit.

Obaseki, candidate of the PDP, is up against Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC.

