Shocker: APC Screening Committee Disqualifies Governor Obaseki

The Screening Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has disqualified Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, from contesting in the party’s governorship primary election scheduled for June 22, 2020.

The committee chairman, Prof. Jonathan Ayuba, made the disclosure in a press conference on Friday afternoon.

He said the governor did not present his Higher School Leaving Certificate.

Ayuba noted that the committee could not ascertain the authenticity of his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate.

Ayuba said the committee recommended that he is not eligible to contest in the election.

Also, Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi, was not cleared to contest over discrepancy in the names on his credentials.

Dr. Pius Odubu and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu were cleared to contest.

Earlier on Wednesday, Obaseki expressed fears that he might not get justice from the screening committee as the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, “an interested party in Edo”, was involved in the process.

The former allies have been in a running battle for several months. More details

