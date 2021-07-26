Headline

Igboho’s Trial: Verdict Awaited, May Likely Be Adjourned to Thursday

Eric 1 hour ago
By Eric Elezuo

The trial of the embattled Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Igboho is ongoing about now, but sources say there is a likelihood it might not be concluded.

The Boss learnt that the trial kicked off at about 4pm after the activist had waited in a room for hours. He arrived the court at 7am on Monday.

The source also hinted that the case may be adjourned till Thursday from the look of things. No definite reason was given by the source.

Sunday Igboho is fighting to get access to travel to Germany against Nigeria government’s desire to have him extradited to Abuja. He was arrested in Cotonou while attempting to travel to Germany with his wife says after the Department of State Service DSS declared him wanted.

 

