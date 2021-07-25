Rotary District 9110 Governor Hosts Sallah Party as RC Ojodu Wins Ram

This year’s Eid el Kabir celebration was one with a difference for members of Rotary International District 9110, Nigeria as the District Governor, Remi Bello, FCA hosted a sallah celebration party.

The highpoint of the event was when Rotary Club of Ojodu was declared the highest bidder of the auction and they were presented with a well-fed ram.

It was indeed an evening of fun, dining and entertainment as Rotarians and Rotaractors came from across Lagos and Ogun states to the Rotary Centre in GRA, Ikeja, Lagos with their families and friends to celebrate with the Change Maker District Governor and his wife, Nike.

DG Bello in his address, outlined the relevance of the sallah celebration to Rotary as an organization and to the Rotary spirit.

According to him “ It is about three things: It is about making sacrifices, being obedient and being charitable”

The sallah celebration party organised by Evening With DG and We Care Committees is the first of its kind to be celebrated by any District 9110 Governor and it was enjoyed by all members who thanked the Governor for the good gesture.

Apart from food and drinks, everyone was entertained a talented live band, Versatile Band ( products of the Rotary International District 9110 Vocational Centre, Ikorodu) and a deejay who thrilled till well into the night

Rotary International is a service organization of professional and business leaders who come together to provide humanitarian service, building goodwill and peace around the world. District 9110 covers all Rotary club in Lagos and Ogun states.

Like this: Like Loading...