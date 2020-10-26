EndSARS: We Found No Blood Stains At Lekki Toll Gate- Sanwo-Olu Tells CNN

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday revealed that there were no blood stains at the scene of the shooting incident at the Lekki Toll Plaza last Tuesday, contrary to several reports from several eyewitnesses that some protesters died as a result of the shooting which also left about 30 persons injured.

But Mr Governor also maintained his earlier position that only two persons died as a result of the gruesome incident.

There had been

Although the governor later admitted that one person had been reported dead, he insisted that no.massacre occured in the state as widely alleged.

Sanwo-Olu who spoke to CNN’s Becky Anderson said, “Two dead bodies, that is what we have seen from all the morgues, that’s what we have seen going to hospitals, that’s what we have seen as record.

“What has happened is that there have been so many footages that were seen, that people have shown, but we have not seen bodies, we have not seen relatives, we have not seen anybody truly coming out to say I am a father or a mother to someone and I cannot find that person. Nobody has turned up. I have been to the ground, there is no scratch of blood anywhere there.”

He admitted that the footages showed clearly that security operatives who shot at the protesters were from the military despite several denials from the Defence Headquarters.

“From the footage that we could see, because there were cameras at that facility, it seems to me that they would be men in military uniform. That’s what the footage shows,” the governor said

He assured that Lagos State Government would ensure that anyone found culpable in last Tuesday’s shooting at the Lekki Toll Plaza would be held accountable for their actions.

He revealed that the CCTV cameras would be available for the State Judicial Panel of Enquiry to review as part of the investigation into the Lekki Toll Gate shootings.

He said: “We will be committed to a full investigation of what happened and people would be held accountable. They certainly would be held accountable. We would do everything possible to ensure that they are held accountable.

“People have claimed that their friends and family members have been killed. So, this Judicial Panel of Enquiry is meant to bring all of these stories to accountability; where we can make restitutions, where families can prove and indentify officers that were responsible for this.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also debunked the insinuation that international pressure persuaded President Muhammadu Buhari and himself to finally speak out about what protesters demonstrated for so long in Lagos and in Nigeria on the #EndSARS campaign.

He said: “There are no international pressures whatsoever. These are genuine protesters that we all believe and we all have knowledge about. I was the first governor among governors with due respect to all my other colleagues who came out to meet with them, who started from the front. I carried the EndSARS flags with them. I met with them twice and we all had the rally together and worked together.”

The Governor also expressed confidence that there would be positive change as a result of what has happened in the past couple of days with protests in different parts of Nigeria by the youths.

“I genuinely believe there would be change for two reasons. One, what has happened, especially in Lagos is extremely unimaginable. Number two is that it was a clarion call for all of us in government, especially understanding and realising what the youths truly want us to be doing. So, it hit all of us like a thunder bolt and it was just a wake-up call,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...