Virgin Atlantic To Resume Service September 10

After a five-month hiatus, Virgin Atlantic has announced it will be welcoming customers back on-board as early as September 10, 2020.

This information is contained in a statement released by Promise Ukandu, the airline’s Marketing and Communications Manager in Nigeria.

To ensure the health and safety of customers and crew, Virgin Atlantic said it is implementing additional measures to offer peace of mind in the airport and when taking to the skies. These include enhanced and thorough cleaning practices at check in, boarding gates and on-board including the use of electrostatic spraying of high-grade disinfectant in all cabins and lavatories before every flight, ensuring no surface is left untouched.

Safe distancing will also be adhered to wherever possible, and mask wearing will be required throughout the journey. All customers will be provided with a personal Health Pack for their health and safety, which will contain three medical grade face masks to be worn on-board, surface wipes and hand gel.

The airline said it will be offering a simplified hot food service in all cabins, redesigned to limit interaction, enclosed and controlled from preparation in a Covid-safe, monitored environment to the moment it is served.

Economy and Premium Economy customers will now enjoy a “Fly safe, eat well” meal box, which incorporates a choice of two hot meals, cheese and biscuits and a dessert pot washed down with a choice of wine, beer, soft drinks and bottled water.

