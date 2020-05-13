Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Now 4,787 with 147 New Infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Tuesday night said 146 new cases of COVID-19 have been added to the country’s daily tally bringing the total number to 4,787.

The new figure emanates from 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

NCDC tweeted that 57 of the new cases were confirmed in Lagos, 27 in Kano and 10 in Kwara.

Sixteen of the states and the FCT all with single digits, accounted for the confirmed cases.

The first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the country on February 27.

So far, 959 people have recovered from the virus and consequently been discharged while 158 people have sadly died.

