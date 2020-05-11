Buhari Orders Importation of Madagascar COVID-19 ‘Remedy’

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the importation of the acclaimed coronavirus remedy by Madagascar to Nigeria.

Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, made this known during a briefing in Abuja on Monday.

Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said, “Madagascar has made allocations to various countries, and sent them to Guinea Bissau. We‘re supposed to make arrangements to freight Nigeria’s allocation from Guinea Bissau; it‘ll be subjected to the standard validation process for pharmaceuticals.

“Mr President has given instructions for the airlifting of Nigeria’s allocation of the Madagascar COVID-19 Syrup; also given clear instructions that it must be subjected to the standard validation process for pharmaceuticals; there will be no exceptions for this.”

He assured Nigerians that the task force was intensifying efforts to stop the spread of the virus in Nigeria.

“Nigeria has only one national response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Where there are differing strategies is in the implementation of non-pharmaceutical interventions. But as far as the response is concerned, there is only one national response,” he added.

Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Niger, and Tanzania have taken delivery of consignments of the potion, which was launched last month.

Madagascar said the drink is derived from artemisia – a plant with proven anti-malarial properties – and other indigenous herbs.

The Punch

