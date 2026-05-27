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Women’s Inclusion in Nigerian Politics: A Call for Urgent Action

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Following the recent spate of declines in women’s acceptance into public service, both through electoral ballots and appointments to public office, and in view of women’s disqualifications through party primary mechanisms across political party structures, the African Women in Leadership Organization (AWLO) reiterates the urgent need for deliberate, progressive, and sustained action toward the inclusion of women in governance and politics across Nigeria.
Following results from the 2023 general elections, figures showed that female representation in the Nigerian legislature declined by about 30%, dropping to 4.4% from 6.4% in 2011. The numbers signal a sociopolitical endangerment for female representation in the Nigerian political space. Therefore, as political activities and party primaries continue across the nation, it is increasingly evident that the outcomes so far do not reflect meaningful progress in women’s representation and participation. Rather than advancing inclusion, many recent developments suggest a concerning decline in the commitment to gender-balanced leadership and equitable political participation.

Women continue to remain significantly underrepresented in Nigeria’s political landscape despite their immense contributions to nation-building, democratic growth, economic advancement, and community development. Nigeria as a society cannot truly progress while systematically limiting the voices, visibility, and opportunities of half of its population.

This moment calls for sincere reflection from political parties, institutions, and stakeholders across the country. Inclusion must go beyond public declarations and be reflected in practical actions, policies, nominations, and electoral outcomes that intentionally create space for women to participate and lead.

Particularly concerning is the reported disqualification of Senator Ipalibo Banigo—one of only four women currently serving in the Nigerian Senate and the only female senatorial representative from Rivers State. Situations such as these further highlight the urgent need for political systems and party structures that genuinely support and protect women’s participation in leadership, rather than unintentionally shrinking the already limited space available to them.

AWLO therefore calls on political parties, decision-makers, and all democratic stakeholders to take immediate and progressive steps toward ensuring greater inclusion of women in governance and politics. It is not too late to do right by Nigerian women and by our society. Reputed as the most populous Black nation, Nigeria stands at a crossroads where the opportunity for a gender-aware change must be embraced with a commitment to Black women’s political participation.

The future we seek—one defined by equity, collective prosperity, and sustainability—can only be built when women are given fair access to participate, lead, and contribute meaningfully at the highest levels of decision-making.

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Hunger, Insecurity, Poverty Define Tinubu’s 3-Year Scorecard, Says Atiku

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May 29, 2026

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Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has rated the three-year record of President Bola Tinubu’s administration low, citing hunger, poverty, and the abduction of schoolchildren.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication Phrank Shaibu, the former Vice President said as the Tinubu administration marks three years in office, its most fitting report card is not the glossy advertisements, expensive media campaigns, or self-congratulatory speeches emanating from Abuja, but the tears of hungry families, the despair of unemployed youths, the collapse of businesses, and the haunting images of schoolchildren being abducted by criminals while a complacent government looks the other way.

He said the tragedy of Borno and Oyo is not merely a security failure but the inevitable consequence of a government that has become detached from reality and addicted to propaganda.

The Waziri Adamawa said Nigerians understand that a government that cannot guarantee security, create opportunities, stabilise the economy, or protect the dignity of its citizens has no moral basis for asking to be rewarded with another term.

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) declared that the era of political complacency, propaganda, and governance by deception is drawing to a close, stating that Nigerians have seen enough and are preparing to reclaim their country through the power of the ballot.

According to Atiku, every government is entitled to its own opinions, but no government is entitled to its own facts.

“The facts are stubborn and unforgiving. Three years ago, President Tinubu promised renewed hope. What Nigerians have received instead is renewed hardship, renewed insecurity, renewed poverty, and renewed hopelessness.

“Today, millions of Nigerians can no longer afford the basic necessities of life. Food prices have skyrocketed beyond the reach of ordinary families. Inflation has become a cruel tax on the poor. Small and medium-scale businesses are shutting their doors. Investors are fleeing uncertainty. The naira has been battered. Purchasing power has collapsed.

“Never in recent history have so many Nigerians worked so hard only to become poorer. Never has a government celebrated itself so loudly while its citizens suffered so deeply.

“While Nigerians endure the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation, this administration continues to manufacture statistics, stage elaborate ceremonies, and engage in endless public relations exercises designed to create the illusion of progress where none exists.

“What makes this failure even more scandalous is the reckless borrowing that has accompanied it. This administration has borrowed trillions of naira in the name of infrastructure and economic development, yet Nigerians cannot see corresponding improvements in their daily lives.

“Public reports indicate that while the Federal Government borrowed approximately N11.9 trillion within a nine-month period, only N3.1 trillion was reportedly spent on capital projects. Nigerians are therefore entitled to ask a simple question: where did the rest of the money go?

“Even more troubling is that a substantial portion of the infrastructure spending that has been publicly highlighted appears concentrated on projects such as the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and the Badagry-Sokoto Highway, both awarded to a company owned by a businessman whom President Tinubu publicly described as his ‘partner in daring.’

“This administration has created the disturbing perception that while ordinary Nigerians are being asked to endure sacrifice, the benefits of government spending are increasingly flowing towards a privileged circle of politically connected interests.

“A government that borrows trillions but cannot transparently account for the impact of those borrowings on the lives of its citizens has no business celebrating itself. Nigerians are not interested in debt accumulation. They are interested in results.”

Atiku said perhaps the most damning indictment of the Tinubu administration’s three-year record is the resurgence of mass abductions and the growing sense that the Nigerian state is steadily losing its monopoly over security.

“While government officials celebrate themselves and distribute scorecards, terrorists and criminal gangs are distributing fear across the country.

“The recent abduction of schoolchildren in Borno State and the mass kidnapping of pupils and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State are not isolated incidents. They are the most accurate report card of this administration after three years in office.

“What greater evidence of failure can there be than parents sending their children to school only to receive news that they have been abducted? What greater symbol of governmental failure exists than classrooms becoming hunting grounds for criminals?

“Three years into this administration, Nigerian children are still being dragged into forests by terrorists and kidnappers. Three years into this administration, communities remain vulnerable. Three years into this administration, citizens continue to pay the price for a government that appears more concerned with managing headlines than securing lives.

“When governments become consumed by self-praise, they stop listening. When they stop listening, they stop learning. And when they stop learning, they begin to fail.”

Atiku said the Tinubu administration has spent three years asking Nigerians to ignore their lived experiences and instead believe carefully curated narratives from government spokespersons.

“They tell Nigerians the economy is improving, yet families skip meals. They tell Nigerians insecurity is declining, yet communities live in fear. They tell Nigerians prosperity is around the corner, yet businesses continue to collapse under unbearable pressure.

“No amount of propaganda can fill an empty stomach. No amount of spin can erase insecurity. No amount of government advertising can hide the suffering that millions experience every day.

“The true measure of governance is not what government says about itself. It is what citizens experience in their daily lives.”

The former Vice President warned that history is filled with governments that mistook the patience of the people for permanent acceptance.

“There is a difference between patience and satisfaction. There is a difference between endurance and approval.

“Nigerians have endured extraordinary hardship because they are resilient people. But resilience should never be mistaken for weakness. Patience should never be mistaken for surrender.

“The signs are everywhere. Across the country, Nigerians are asking hard questions. They are demanding accountability. They are refusing to be distracted by slogans and political theatre…”

Atiku stressed that democracy provides Nigerians with a peaceful and constitutional instrument for change.

“The ballot box remains the most powerful weapon in the hands of the people. It is stronger than propaganda. It is stronger than intimidation. It is stronger than incumbency.

“Those who believe that Nigerians will forget the hunger, insecurity, joblessness, and economic pain of the last three years are engaged in dangerous self-deception.

“Power belongs to the people. It does not belong to political parties. It does not belong to incumbents. It does not belong to governments. It belongs to Nigerians, and Nigerians reserve the right to reclaim it whenever they believe their trust has been betrayed.”

He urged citizens not to lose faith in democracy but to channel their frustrations into peaceful political action.

“Our responsibility is not merely to complain. Our responsibility is to organise, mobilise, participate, and vote.

“The future of Nigeria will not be determined by those who shout the loudest. It will be determined by those who show up, stand up, and vote for change.

“Let no one be deceived. The era of complacency is over. The era of propaganda is ending. The era of taking Nigerians for granted is coming to a close.

“The people are awake. The people are watching. And when the time comes, they will deliver their verdict through the ballot.”

The former Vice President said that while exposing the failures of the Tinubu administration is necessary, Nigerians deserve more than a catalogue of broken promises and missed opportunities; they deserve a credible alternative and a practical roadmap for national recovery.

“In the coming weeks, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) will unveil a comprehensive policy blueprint that is the product of rigorous research, extensive consultations, and a painstaking review of the economic, security, institutional, and governance failures that have defined the APC administration and culminated in the present national crisis.

“This policy document will not merely diagnose the problems that have plunged millions of Nigerians into hardship; it will present bold, realistic, and actionable solutions. It will offer a clear pathway to economic recovery, job creation, security sector reform, fiscal discipline, educational revival, healthcare expansion, and the restoration of confidence in public institutions.

“Nigerians have heard enough excuses. They have listened to enough promises. They have endured enough suffering. What they seek now is leadership that is competent, compassionate, accountable, and genuinely committed to the public good.

“As the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, I make a solemn pledge to Nigerians that our campaign will be driven by ideas, not insults; by solutions, not slogans; and by competence, not propaganda.

“By the grace of Almighty God and with the mandate of the Nigerian people, the next administration under my leadership will assemble some of the finest minds, most accomplished professionals, and most experienced technocrats from across our nation. We will restore merit to governance, recruit competence into public service, and ensure that every major decision is guided by expertise, patriotism, and the national interest.

“The task ahead is daunting. The economic damage is severe. Public trust has been eroded. National cohesion has been strained. But Nigeria is greater than the failures of any government.

“We will rebuild our economy, restore security, strengthen our institutions, create opportunities for our young people, and return government to its primary purpose: serving the people.

“The era of excuses is ending. The era of accountability is approaching. The era of propaganda is fading. And with the support of Nigerians, a new chapter of competence, prosperity, security, and genuine hope shall begin.”

Atiku renewed his confidence in the Nigerian people and expressed optimism that the country can still be rescued through competent leadership, accountable governance, economic justice, and a renewed commitment to national security and unity.

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I Can’t Be Intimidated, VeryDarkMan Tells Presidency over Alleged Tinubu Viral Audio

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May 28, 2026

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Controversial social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse aka VeryDarkMan (VDM), has reacted strongly to allegations surrounding the circulation of an alleged audio involving President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

VDM spoke in a lengthy video posted on social media after comments credited to presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, accused him of disseminating a fake audio related to the President.

In the video, VDM claimed he began receiving several calls warning him not to return to Nigeria following the controversy surrounding the audio clip.

According to him, some associates advised him to remain abroad over fears that he could be arrested upon his return to the country.

Reacting to the development, VDM denied any wrongdoing and insisted that he had the constitutional right to criticise the government and comment on national issues.

He accused government officials of paying more attention to critics on social media instead of addressing pressing security challenges confronting the country.

The activist also criticised the Federal government over insecurity, kidnappings and economic hardship, arguing that Nigerians were facing difficult living conditions across the country.

VDM further alleged that some individuals were attempting to create a narrative to justify possible actions against him because of his criticism of the administration.

He maintained that he would continue speaking on issues affecting Nigerians, particularly insecurity and governance.

During the emotional video, the social commentator repeatedly questioned why government officials were allegedly more vocal about online controversies than incidents of bandit attacks and kidnappings.

He also urged Nigerians to participate actively in the 2027 general elections, insisting that citizens must make decisions based on the performance of political leaders.

The controversy followed comments attributed to Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information and Strategy, who reportedly stated that VDM should “face the weight of the law” over the alleged circulation of fake audio involving the President.

As of the time of filing this report, there was no official confirmation from security agencies regarding any planned action against the activist.

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2027: Tinubu’s Daughter Alleges Foul Play in Lagos APC Primaries

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May 27, 2026

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The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) has continued to deepen, as the Iyaloja General of Nigeria, Mrs. Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, on Wednesday, called for the disbandment of the influential Justice Forum and Mandate Movement groups over alleged manipulation of the party’s primaries.

Tinubu-Ojo, daughter of President Bola Tinubu, specifically faulted the conduct of the House of Representatives primary for Mushin Constituency I, Agege Constituency II, and Ojokoro, alleging that the mandate of aspirants in the constituencies was stolen and handed to “a non-winner”.

Speaking during the weekly meeting of market leaders and stakeholders at the Iyaloja-General’s office in Alausa, Ikeja, she condemned what she described as political shenanigans and warned against attempts to subvert the will of party members.

She also decried the alleged marginalisation of traders by political office holders despite their contributions to the growth and electoral success of the APC in Lagos State.

The Iyaloja General cited the cases of Mutiu Olaide Oladeebo in Agege Constituency II, Seye Oladejo in Mushin Federal Constituency, and Olotu Emmanuel Ojo in Ojokoro, insisting that the aspirants won their respective primaries convincingly before moves were allegedly made to alter the outcomes.

She said: “We have to cry out now; let the APC cancel Justice and Mandate Forums because our governorship candidate belongs to the Justice Forum.” Everybody is now joking at the Justice Forum because that is where our incoming governor belongs. Are we not Lagosians? When he becomes the governor, he will not be the governor for the APC alone; he has to balance it. Even when you are the governor, you have to lead both your friends and foes. It is saddening that when a Mandate Forum aspirant wins, he jumps to Justice Forum; it is saddening. It is a way of telling us that hard work doesn’t pay in politics.

“Something must be done on that because it is important.

We are sure that Seye Oladejo won in Mushin Federal Constituency and Olotu Emmanuel Ojo in Ojokoro won in Ojoroko with a landslide.

“In fact, we decided to calm down and see what they will do about it because we are ready to protest. We know they won the election and their mandate should not be given to somebody else.”

She urged APC leaders at the state and national levels to immediately investigate the disputed primaries and ensure that justice prevailed before final ratification of the results.

She warned that failure to address the grievances could worsen internal tensions within the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Tinubu-Ojo declared that market women across Lagos remain committed to supporting the governorship ambition of Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat and other APC candidates nationwide, but stressed that traders deserve recognition and political appointments in return for their loyalty and sacrifices.

She also urged President Bola Tinubu to acknowledge traders as critical stakeholders in national development.

Meanwhile, aggrieved APC members and supporters in Mushin have threatened mass protests if the alleged mandate of Oladejo is not restored.

The protesters accused leaders of the Justice Forum bloc of attempting to impose candidates and undermine internal democracy within the party.

“We know who won the election, and the mandate should not be stolen. We are ready to protest if justice is not done,” one of the protesters said.

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