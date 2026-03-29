Chief Remi Adetayo Celebrates Glorious 70th Birthday

By Ruth Akpan

Seventy years is not merely a measure of time—it is a chronicle of experiences, triumphs, values, and enduring impact. For Balogun Ake, Chief Remi Adetayo, this significant milestone became a moment of reflection and resplendent celebration, marked by heartfelt thanksgiving and a gathering of distinguished personalities across Lagos and Abeokuta.

It was therefore most fitting that the celebration commenced on a spiritual note in Lagos, where family, friends, and well-wishers gathered at the RCCG Glory Worship Center in Yaba for a solemn thanksgiving service.

In an atmosphere filled with reverence and soul-stirring worship, the celebrant lifted his heart in gratitude to God Almighty for the grace to witness seven remarkable decades—years defined by purpose, resilience, and divine favour.

His words, simple yet profound, reflected a man grounded in faith and gratitude. He prayed earnestly for the future—seeking divine grace for sound health, long life, enduring peace, greater accomplishments, and an abundance of joy in the years ahead. It was a deeply moving moment that resonated with the congregation, many of whom have witnessed his life of impact and service.

Officiating at this spiritually charged gathering were some of Nigeria’s most respected ministers, including Pastor Ituah Ighodalo and Pastor Wale Adefarasin, who was accompanied by his elegant wife, Pastor Olaolu Adefarasin. Through uplifting exhortations, fervent prayers and prophetic declarations, they celebrated not only Chief Adetayo’s past but also spoke confidently into a future filled with continued relevance and divine favour.

From the solemnity of Lagos, the celebration transitioned into a vibrant social showcase in Abeokuta, the historic capital steeped in tradition and cultural pride. Within the serene and prestigious environs of Ibara GRA, the reception came alive in a dazzling display of elegance, colour, and conviviality.

The venue itself was transformed into a haven of sophistication—tastefully adorned with exquisite décor that reflected both modern luxury and cultural richness. Guests arrived in regal attire, adding a vibrant array of colour and style to an already enchanting ambience. It was an evening where laughter flowed freely and admiration for the celebrant took centre stage.

Chief Remi Adetayo, ever the gracious host, welcomed his guests with warmth and poise, embodying the very essence of hospitality and class. The reception drew an impressive constellation of dignitaries whose presence underscored the celebrant’s far-reaching influence across various spheres.

Among those who came to honour him were former Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, accompanied by his wife, as well as former Governor Gbenga Daniel, whose attendance added political gravitas to the occasion. The business community was also well represented by the distinguished Olu Okeowo, who attended with his wife, bringing with him an aura of entrepreneurial excellence.

Also present were notable figures such as former Assistant Inspector General of Police, Tunji Lapini, and the esteemed Ambassador Okanlawon, both of whom joined in celebrating a man whose life has earned admiration across professional and social circles.

The evening unfolded like a grand symphony—complete with fine cuisine, soulful music, and heartfelt tributes that painted a vivid portrait of Chief Adetayo’s character. Speakers took turns to recount his generosity, leadership, and unwavering commitment to community development, describing him as a pillar of strength and a beacon of inspiration.