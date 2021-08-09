Headline

I’ll Not Resign, Uche Secondus Vows

Eric 3 hours ago
0 5 Less than a minute

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has said that he will not resign from his position.

Prince Secondus said in a short statement from his media office, signed by Ike Abonye, that nothing so far warrants his resignation from the party’s highest position, adding that those tiny minority calling for his resignation should come clean and tell party members across the country his offence and why he should resign.

He said he will remain focused and committed to the ideals of the party which he swore to protect and defend upon his election as chairman 44 months ago.

The statement came as the PDP governors were still mèeting in Abuja to determine his fate.

He was apparently reacting to a statement by Kingsley Chinda of the House of Representatives asking him to resign.

Chinda is a protege of the Rivers state governor, Nysom Wike, who is championing the call for Secondus to resign.

ThisDay

Eric

Related Articles

Pendulum: Do These Guys Understand Simple Arithmetic at All?

July 21, 2018

UBA Celebrates 70 Years Of Banking Excellence At Special CEO Awards Gala

April 30, 2019

Just in: El-Rufai Becomes Second Gov to Test Positive for Coronavirus

March 28, 2020

Dele Momodu Calls Out FG for Ordering Closure of Abuja, Lagos Airports

March 21, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: