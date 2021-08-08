Rivers: Dr Obuzor Family Sets Up Foundation To Assist Indigent Students

An education foundation to assist indigent students has been set up in honour of Elder Dr. Ikechukwu Amadi Obuzor, the father of the wife of the governor of Rivers State, Hon. Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom Wike.

The foundation was announced by the wife of the governor on the occasion of the 80th birthday of her father at Odiokwu Community in Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State on Friday.

Hon. Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom Wike explained that the education foundation, which is in honour of her father’s legacy, has been set up to help indigent students in Odiokwu and other parts of the State, realize their academic aspiration.

“Everywhere in the world there is poverty. So, there are people who have need for good education. And the more education we give to people, the more light we bring into our communities.”

She stated that the Obuzor family had already started supporting at least 20 students in higher institutions. According to her, there is however, plan to extend the assistance to indigent students across the entire Rivers State.

“Starting from this little community of Odiokwu, we plan to extend it to Ahoada West, Ahoada East, the whole of Orashi and as we have more (funds), of course, the whole of Rivers State.”

Dr. Obuzor, a United State trained surgeon, was a former Commissioner for Health, Education and Commerce and Industry in the old Rivers State. He is a voracious, unapologetic giver, whose educational advancement scheme has produced the highest amount of human resource development in Ekpeye history. And this explains why he was coroneted as the Unwo Yaweh Usamali Ekpeye Logbo, which means, “One who has brought Light (Civilization) to his people.”

Dr. Obuzor commended his children for the establishment of the education foundation which is in furtherance of his legacy of enhancing the human capital development of his people.

The octogenarian expressed profound gratitude to his children for their show of love. He also thanked all family members, friends and dignitaries that graced the occasion of his 80th birthday.

The mother of the wife of the governor, Deaconess Patience Horsfall Obuzor, thanked God for preserving the life of her husband, who recently experienced serious health challenges.

She also expressed her gratitude to God for granting Dr. Obuzor very productive years during which he has been able to impact positively on humanity.

The Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi Owaji Ibani in his remarks thanked God for the life of Dr. Obuzor and all that he has accomplished in life.

At the event which was attended by dignitaries from across Rivers State and chaired by Chief, D.A Ochoma, the biography of the Dr Obuzor titled: OBUZOR THE LIGHT BEARER, authored by Precious Anuonyeh, was also launched.

The occasion, which had in attendance Justice Simon C. Amadi, Chief Judge of Rivers State; Ambassador Desmond Akawor, Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Rivers State; Bro Felix Obuah, former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party; His Majesty king (Dr.) Dandeson Douglas Jaja JP, Jeki V, Treaty king, Amayanabo And Natural Ruler Of Opobo Kingdom and Chairman Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, Elder Ferdinand Alabraba, among other dignitaries.

