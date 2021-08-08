Fani-kayode Has No Hand in Precious Chikwendu’s Lockup, Didn’t Deny Her Access to Children – Regina Fani-kayode

By Eric Elezuo

Regina Fani-kayode, first wife of the former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-kayode, has said that the PDP chieftain has no hand in the arrest and locking up of his estranged wife, Precious or has he denied her access to her children.

Regina took to her Facebook account to educate as many that many not know the true story, saying that Precious’ predicament was as a result of attack she perpetrated against a ‘senator’.

She maintained that Precious literarily abandoned her children on her own volition “over the issue at the hotel because she wanted to continue with her affairs.”

Read Regina’s statement in full:

“For all those rightly distressed by the issues of Precious, please get your facts right. FFK was not involved in her lock up.

“She called a Senator and rained abuses on her for being a friend to FFK, then come on social media to lie about her life being attacked by the Senator.

“The Senator had the case investigated to ensure that she’s not wrongfully implicated in the future and her character defamed by the lies.

“Precious has never been denied access to the children. She can vist them at any time. You can ask her lawyer.

“She walked out of the house over the issue at the hotel because she wanted to continue with her affairs.

“She brutalized the children and has never been a mother to any of them since birth due to postpartum issues. Their peadatrucian can confirm the facts.

“That’s the reason why the children are not staying with her.

“She has psychlogical issues due to childhood trauma.

“She tried to stab her children and FFK and actually did stab one of her relatives in the house.

“It took her doctors and several police officers 6 hrs to restrain her.

“She has never been physically abused by FFK. She had numerous relatives living in the house including her three brothers .

FFK has never threatened her life or endangered her in any way, even on the day he caught her naked in the hotel room he never beat her so what else could she possibly do to provoke him to hurt her?

“These are facts of the case and l dare anyone to make their own investigation if they doubt the truth. All evidence will be available in court”- Mrs. Regina Fani-Kayode, Facebook, 7th August 2021.

“To the friends and advisors, please tell Precious to come and see her children as a real mother and stop deceiving the public, nobody is keeping her children away from her.

“Even animals will enter any pit if their child is there, but you have comfortably kept away for a year. Making excuses that you can’t stand your bad memories of the house and that’s why you can’t visit your babies.

“A responsible mother will always prioritize the sight of her babies above any personal need.

“You better get professional help for your lack of empathy for your babies and learn to be a little selfless as a mum.”

