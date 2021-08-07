Prof. Toyin Akintola: Quintessential Academic

By Eric Elezuo

She has an enviable record of focus, commitment, determination and can-do attitude. These have propelled her to a height most can only wish and dream, across gender. She is the Dean, Faculty of Law, the prestigious University of Ibadan, reputed as Nigeria’s foremost university. She is Professor Simisola Oluwatoyin Akintola, a veritable and quintessential reference to academic excellence.

A classic example of moving with the times, Akintola, who had her education at the Maryhill Convent School in Ibadan, where she also had her early childhood, had narrated on different fora that becoming a law practitioner, was never in her original academic plans, adding that time and space affected it. And being a student, who her hands in virtually all the pies, it was not difficult for her to make a switch.

After splendid seasons at Maryhill, she proceeded to yet another Catholic school; St Louis Grammar School Mokola, Ibadan, where she had her secondary education.

“I made up my mind to study Quantity Survey so my choice of subjects was in the sciences. My father being an intuitive lawyer himself encouraged me to take on equal number of arts subjects. So, I sat for Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Economics, Literature English language, Mathematics and Bible knowledge for O’ level exams. When my school certificate results came out, I had A in all the arts subjects, and credits in Physics, Chemistry and Biology. Needless to say, WAEC result settled the confusion of my choice of future career and trajectory of my professional life,” she said of her journey into the legal profession.

Arriving at that decision was not too difficult for her, as she was already a product of a legal-inclined family. Her father was already an ‘intuitive lawyer’, and so was her uncle. Prof Akintola explained her beautiful heartrending story during her inaugural lecture recently at the University of Ibadan, noting that her husband, who she met as a lecturer at the Obafemi Awolowo University, and loves so much, also influenced her decision to pursue her law career in the academia.

“My journey into academia was dictated by circumstances, and in retrospect I will say, the hand of God and destiny. By dint of fate, my late father was a lawyer and so was his brother. Little did I know that fate was going to knit me with yet another lawyer who is also an offspring of yet another lawyer. My husband to date and forever is the son of the late Chief Samuel Ladoke Akintola the last premier of the Western Region. On meeting this young suave man who at the time was a lecturer at the Obafemi Awolowo University, whose soothing demeanour swept me off my feet, my earlier plans got subsumed under his and the rest is history,” she said.

Prof Akintola attended the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife where studied Law, and obtained LL.B, before following it up with LL.M. from the same university. During her days as a young academic, Akintola, who is better and fondly referred to as Toyin, wrote many things and few publications. In all of her writings, one thing was very pronounced, and that was the need to ensure that the law was fit for purpose, and she set out to ensure same in a career that span about three decades.

With a view to brush herself up for the task ahead, and seek the golden fleece, Prof Akintola also attended the Georgetown University Law Centre, where she obtained LL.M in Health Law, and thereafter, proceeded to the University of Southampton for a Ph.D degree in Law.

Prof Akintola has always functioned in the university environment as a professional. However, in September, 1996, she ventured into the open when she joined Evans Publishers Nigeria as Company Secretary/Legal Adviser. She spent a year and four months in that office before leaving in December. 1997. She has also literarily spent an upward of 29 years as a Reader with the Faculty of Law, University of Ibadan, and was privileged to give an inaugural lecture of the university, four years after she bagged a professorial chair in 2017.

In 2008, Prof Akintola was privileged to be encouraged by one her mentors in Bioethics, Prof Clement Adebamowo, to acquire international training, and that proved to be instrumental to her being awarded a scholarship at the Georgetown University in Washington DC, to Study Global Health Law. She was to later reveal that though the training was exerting and challenging, but it has been most rewarding as the experience honed her research skills and opened the vista of her research in bioethics and law.

Highly innovative, talented and achievement-oriented, Prof Akintola is also versed in various skills including, but not limited to:

Bioethics and Law,

Public Health Law

Torts

Intellectual Property

Alternative Dispute Resolution

Dispute Resolution

Legal Advice

Legal Research

Epidemiology

International Law

Arbitration

Commercial Litigation

Public Health

Legal Writing

Lecturing

Mediation

Global Health

International Arbitration

University Teaching

Teaching

Litigation

Human Rights

Public Speaking

An instructive writer, Prof Akintola has many publications to her credit. In September, 2009, she featured an article, “Law as a tool of public health, in the African Journal of Medicine and Medical Sciences

Her other publications are itemised as follows:

BEST INTERESTS OF THE CHILD AND THE APPLICATION OF CORPORAL East African Journal of Peace and Human Right Ethical and Legal Issues in Biobanking for Genomic Research in Nigeria BEOnline

Personalizing Medicine in Nigeria by Tailoring the Research Process: Points to Consider for Genomic Research

Training Module on the Legal Basis for Research Ethics in Nigeria

Governance of Research Involving Human Subjects Ashgate Publishing United Kingdom

Introduction to Equity and Trusts in Nigeria Princeton Publishers Jul The highly revered Professor is a gracious family woman, and combines effectively with professional callings and family engagements. He is happily married, and blessed with distinct children. For your never-say-never attitude, and ability to conquer your chosen field of endeavour, you are our Boss of the Week. Congratulations ma!

Like this: Like Loading...