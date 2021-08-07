Mahmood Ahmadu’s OIS Wins 2021 Forbes Corporate Visionary Leadership Award

Mahmood Ahmadu, chairman of Online Integrated Solutions limited, was one of the business moguls recognized by Forbes in their annual Best of Africa Awards. He received the award on behalf of his company OIS.

The virtual event took place at the Foreign Investment Network (FIN) Leadership and Philanthropy round table event on August 6th 2021.

Some of Africa’s leading lights in the areas of business, politics, innovation and leadership were also honoured.

The FIN – Forbes Best of Africa Award is usually given annually in connection with the best of Africa event held in New York City during the United Nations General Award (UNGA) meetings to highlight business personalities with a record of creating and building great global businesses that have made far reaching and positive contributions to the development of Africa.

The goodwill message will be delivered by The Vice President of Nigeria, Prof’ Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), who was represented by the Minister of Trade and Investment Otunba Niyi Adebayo.

Mrs Olayinka Fayomi, will deliver the welcome address, while the keynote address will be delivered by the President of the Rock Foundation and Senior Pastor of the House on the Rock, Pastor Paul Adefarasin.

The Forbes Best of Africa is one of the biggest and most prestigious Awards.

The Prime Minister of Lesotho, Dr Moeketsi Majoro and the King of Lesotho Kingdom, His Majesty Letsie 111, David Mohato Seeiso, also delivered goodwill messages.

About Mahmood and OIS

Mahmood Ahmadu OON, MIoD, is ONE OF Africa’s biggest names in business, a leading entrepreneur and renown philanthropist. He is the founder and executive chairman of online Integrated Solutions Ltd (OIS). OIS is a specialist visa application agency that provides online passport, visa processing, administration and technical support services for Governments.

Mahmood is driven by a vision to build an African IT company that rivals the very best in the world.

Some of his other significant business interests span the following sectors; Mining, Real Estate, Construction, Agriculture, Bottling Water, E-education, E-healthcare, and Fintech spread across 53 countries in 5 continents.

Mahmood’s philanthropic activities have made it possible for hundreds of students to afford good quality education both locally in Africa and abroad.

He is the a recipient of the Nigerian National Honour of the ‘Officer of the Order of the Niger’ (OON). He is also the past recipient of Forbes Best of Africa (Outstanding Leader award) in 2020

Other big winners on the night were:

Pastor Paul Adefarasin – Christian Minister, Author, Philanthropist and Television Broadcaster of ‘Something is about to happen’ which airs to

millions of homes across Africa and Europe over the past 20 years. He is the Founder and Senior Pastor of the famous House on the Rock church with branches in Africa and Europe.

Wendy Ackerman – Co-founder Pick n’ Pay, founding trustee Duet Endowment Trust Cape Town. Wendy received the All Africa Philanthropist of the year in 2015 at the All Africa Business Leaders Awards.

Sam Matekane – Entrepreneur and one of Lesotho’s leading business magnate. Founder of Matekane Group of Companies comprising of Aviation, property development, mining, logistics supply chain, hospitality and farming. He is known as Lesotho’s strongest competitor in the business world.

Nana Kwame Bediako – Visionary industrialist and philanthropist, CEO of the Kwarleyz Group comprising of 5 companies, Petronia City Development, New Africa construction, Belfast City & Property Management, Wonda World Estates and New Africa foundation

Leo Stan Ekeh – A distinguished African ICT personality and a leading African serial tech entrepreneur and Founder/Chairman of the Zinox Group. Stan pioneered Desktop Publishing, Computer Graphics, and Biometric Revolution for elections among others.

Ken Sharpe – Ken has been involved with over 100 businesses and owned more than 50 companies and 20 partnerships. He started with food distribution and manufacturing of local beverages like Spring Valley mineral water and African Twist soft drinks. Ken has since sold many of the companies and he is now focused on high quality real estate development in Zimbabwe.

Ambassador Claver Gatete is Rwanda’s Minister for Infrastructure. Prior to that he served as Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, and previous to that he served as Governor of the National Bank of Rwanda. Amb. Gatete also served as Rwanda’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Dr. Rajan Mahtani holds a PhD in Commercial Law from the London Institute of Business Studies. He is Fellow of the Chartered Association of Accountants and Auditors. He is the Founder and Group Executive Chairman of the Mahtani Group incorporated in Zambia with presence in Zambia, Malawi, South Africa and other parts of the world covering Insurance, Fianancial services, Energy and Real Estate.

