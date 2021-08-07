Babangida Predicts Nigeria’s Next President

By Eric Elezuo

In the peak of his career, Nigeria’s only Military President, who goes by many alias including IBB, Evil Genius and Maradona, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, was a force to reckon with. He is reputed to have created more functional agencies for the country more than any other leader. Some of them include the DSS, NAFDAC, and DFRRI. However, IBB, as he is fondly called has a mark on his great stewardship, and that is the anullment of the June 12, 1993 President Election. Today, however, he has joined millions of Nigerians to look back and come to certain realisations.

In this chat, ARISE TV’s Ngozi Alaegbu took the General down memory lane, as he recounted events, and reproduced the facts. Here is the complete story as reproduced by Eric Elezuo:

ARISE: Thank you for inviting us to your palatial Hilltop home in Minna, Niger State. Thank you also for joining us, and congratulations on your 80th birthday. First of all, how does it feel turning 80

IBB: I feel good, but i feel grateful to God for allowing us to see today. I feel grateful.

ARISE: Looking back the last 80 years vis a vis your childhood, growing up, joining the military, being involved in the Nigerian Civil War, being involved in every level of governance in Nigeria in the last 50 years or more. What are the things that stand out for you, looking back. What are your memories, such as what you could say you shouldn’t have done or I’m happy I did that

IBB: I think there is one which when I look back, I keep on saying that I wish my parents were alive to see certain level of my development. I lost them when I was in my formative years. By the time I was 14, I lost the two parents, and everyday, it comes to like I wish one of them or both were alive when I became a military officer.

ARISE: Did losing them at the young age of 14 affect you in anyway like your worldview or did impart on how you relate to people and more. How did their passing on at such an early age affect you

IBB: I use to hear them talking. They were always wishing me well. They were confident that I will one day grow up to be somebody within the community and as God would have it, they didn’t get to see me grow up within the community. I turned out more their expectations

ARISE: We can’t talk about the history of Nigeria without talking about the role you have played all the way back to 1966 when the first coup happened, and then you had to intervene at some level. In 1976, you crushed the coup against the late General Murtala Mohammed. These were iconic periods. Talk to us about the fight you had to fight to keep Nigeria one, and the fact that today Nigeria is still struggling with the issue of unity

IBB: Well, I think…at that time, don’t forget that the first problem started in 1966; Nigeria was six years old.as an independent country. We were just struggling; we were trying to be nation. We haven’t fully become a nation; we were just a group of people in an geographical environment called Nigeria. I didn’t believe we were a nation, and that was the major problem. That was why there were instability within the country. This culminated into a civil war. I think all developing countries had to go through that process. I am quite aware of this, especially African countries, and even Latin America and so on. So we were not an exception.

ARISE: So you think the civil war was inevitable…

IBB: If you watch, before the civil war, we had a lot of problems. We had instability in the government, in the system. We had Tiv riot; we had operation wait here, we had a lot instability operations in the country. These culminated into the civil war. So it didn’t come to us a surprise

ARISE: Let me back off just a little, and we will talk why Nigeria is still struggling to gel together as one nation where nobody is thinking like Hausa/Fulani, Igbo and Yoruba. Let’s talk about your role in the military, and of course the role of the military in governance over the years till 1999. A lot of people are of the view that the incursion of the military set Nigeria back decades if not centuries. What’s your thought on that. Do you think the military coming to power was a setback for Nigeria

IBB: Well, I saw the military’s intervention as part of the developing process in a developing country like Nigeria. I can take you back to the whole continent of Africa, sometime in 1952, the military started intervening in governance in Africa, and from Egypt, it started going out to other countries. And it was a ball then to stage a coup in a lot of these countries. We couldn’t be an exception. We had officers who were trained and highly and following the events that were happening in other countries. So it is not unusual to develop people who had that kind of thinking. We came at the time that these things were happening throughout the world

ARISE: But they were acceptable

IBB: Yea

ARISE: Let me go to that question I need to ask. Fundamentally, Nigeria is still struggling to be a nation. What do you think is wrong at the base that the Fulani man doesn;t seem to have a sense of belonging; the Igbo man and the Yoruba man too. Everybody is busy thinking about his own part of the country. What do you think is fundamentally responsible for that

IBB: On the contrary…again, if you look back, and if you take a place like Baga in the Northeast, the Igbo and Yoruba men travel up to there for trading. He lives comfortably and very well with the people around, doing their trading and so on. Even politically, in Enugu, in the 50s, you have an Hausa man, who was a mayor. If you go to Lagos, it is the same thing. You have Yorubas, Igbos who are holding political appointments at the local levels, and live very well with the people. I think, we the coming elites did not succeed in imbibing that culture for the culture. We rather lived with the culture that the Europeans handed over to us – northern, eastern, western and southern Nigeria, and for the first time, we have mid west. We did not hold ourselves as a nation. I feel very strongly that was what happened. The political elites that were being developed ran back to their cocoon. Till today, unfortunately, the political class has not really gone into this thing very seriously and say, how do we build the nation.

ARISE: How do you think it can be done…

IBB: We have to rewrite the narrative. We are now arguing among ourselves on how to build political parties for example. We knew it was doable because we did it. We had political parties that were being led by people who were from other parts of the country, and they blended very well. They talked to the people, and had the same vision about what they want this country to be. For example, I believe in free market economy, so anybody who will come to not talk about free market; I wouldn’t talk to him cause we don’t have core values, without which nobody is going to allow you do anything.

ARISE: Would you therefore say that the tyranny of the elites is what has attributed to the security situation that Nigeria finds itself in right now – banditry, kidnapping and terrorism and secession incitement in south east and west. What is the way out of these vicious circle

IBB: I think the problem is leadership. There is a disconnect between the leadership and the followership. If there is no disconnect, the people will relate with each other in various leadership level, and talk about the community, state and the federation – then we would not have problem whatsoever. We don’t have core values in the country that everybody defends at all time. You are a Nigeria, and this is what you believe, and anything short of that, it is not going to be acceptable. When we were in the military, we talked about certain issues about Nigeria, the unity of Nigeria as far as we were concerned was a settled issue, presidential issue was a settled issue, free market economy, not welfarism, was a settled issue, the federation was also a settled issue. Nobody will come and say Nigeria is no longer a federation or something.

ARISE: When you say settled issue, are you saying in another way that it is non negotiable because that seems to be the rephrase

IBB: Yes

ARISE: But some have argued that it should be negotiable. You sit at a table and if you decide to be one, then you stay one, but if you decide to go our separate ways, why not

IBB: No, we decided to be one many years ago, and we have been in that position in the last 61 years, so we should we keep on repeating the same thing. We have more than 100 conferences that Nigerians themselves sat down and talked about on how to remain one, work with the federating units of the country, operate locally and so forth. I think there are issues that we shouldn’t be talking about them now. We should be talking about how strengthen what we have agreed on. If we agree that we are going to be united in Nigeria 61 years ago, we should now be talking about unit. If we are going to have a federating unit, we should now be talking about how we want to see our federation. We should be talking about the local government on whether they should have free fund, govern themselves and how these things could be achieved.

ARISE: Do you think something similar to the public bureau, which you set up to give Nigerians the opportunity to explore some of the issues you are talking about. We have a 2014 National Conference and so many talk shops…

IBB: I’m glad you used the word ‘talk shop; you went to the shop, you talked and came back and abandoned it. Somebody says no, we need that conference. Again, public bureau has laid down everything, but I think the tyranny of the elites is the main problem.

ARISE: So, what is the ay out

IBB: The way out…when i told you you leadership; the leaders should understand Nigeria and Nigerians. So anyone who wants a position of leadership must be a person who will be able to use his intellect for the benefit of the people whether in Niger or anywhere

ARISE: Do you think it is just lack of understanding of leadership or outright lack of love and care for Nigeria and Nigerians

IBB: From my experience, Nigerians are very resilient people, very very volatile minded people, so if you want to lead them, you have to take a lot of things into consideration. They are very good, resilient, industrious – so how do I put all these together to achieve a common objective

ARISE: Is that where restructuring, for example, comes in because lot of people say, in fact some have blamed you as part of the problem in terms of the structure of the nation presently. You created 11 states during your time as military president, and some said it further alienated the leadership from the people. And you have been quoted as saying that the time to restructure Nigeria is now. If we say restructure is the way to go, what manner of restructuring? Regionalism or what?

IBB: No, it is amazingly interesting. If you check, from my findings, restructuring means different things to different people in this country. We don’t have a common interpretation. That is the first basic problem that we are going to have. What does it mean? We haven’t defined it. The way I see it is what we started. Give to the people from the lowest level to the highest level an opportunity to participate on how they are governed or in governance. I will tell you a story. We have Reverend Adasu, may his soul rest in peace. I had an argument with him. He was a governor in Benue.. One of the local governments I think was NRC, he was SDP, and he decided he was going to cut his funding for the local government. This information got, and I called him (he was a very good friend of mine) So I said, Reverend, let’s talk. We sat down, and I asked why he stopped the local government funding. He said he was not in the same party. I said this man went round the local government, campaigned and people voted him on the basis that he made them promises. So why don’t you give him his money, and hold him responsible. He looked at me and said I said I should be a politician. I told him I rather be a Reverend. But this is the argument I always engage in with my friends. I believe in resource control but mention it to a lot of people in this country, they will cut your head.

ARISE: Why don’t they want resource control? What do you think is responsible for that?

IBB: I think it is this belief that this is our own God given thing in our own environment. I want my people to benefit from it. This is our own area. It is all this possessive thing.

ARISE: Let me explore that issue of local government you talked about. The current president, Muhammadu Buhari, did sign Executive Order 10, but the governors frowned at it. I remember during your time, you increased the allocation from 10% to 20%, What are your thoughts on that

IBB: This is where your restructuring comes in. When at the state level, I want to see a situation the constitution defining the governor’s areas of responsibility and powers, and so at the local government level. The state can intervene only when it has to do with something bigger like disasters to help, and the laws are there. I saw somebody talking concurrent and exclusive list; that is something along that line. I am not a lawyer, but I think you should give people more control over their affairs and resources

ARISE: Would you connect the restructure to the dismal state of the Nigeria economy. I recall during your eight years administration, you came and introduced SAP (Structural Adjustment Programme). Today, Nigeria is still grappling to stabilise the economy. How can Nigeria fix the economy beyond this panic mode

IBB: That’s the right word…I think it is inconsistency in policy. We ought to be able to say yes, this is the right thing, and keep it going, not to be dissuade by other people’s opinion. If you believe in the right thing, pursue it, but keep on explaining it to the people that we insist on this because of this. May be, they would get fed up and ask you to go ahead and do, or they will become better informed.

ARISE: What do you make of the fact that Nigeria imports a huge percentage of petroleum products. Oil refineries have become moribund. Can we really extricate ourselves from oil if we don’t fix the fundamentals

IBB: I believe that Nigerians are very industrious and resourceful. There is nothing they cannot do, and they will do it well, So I am confident they can get out of this inconsistency in policy

ARISE: What do make of this administration’s handling of the economy so far

IBB: For the fact that it hasn’t collapsed, I think they are trying to keep it moving.

ARISE: What are the indices you think should be put in place to actually keep the economy moving

IBB: I think you need to mobilise the people towards achieving this common objectives. You should prove to them that they can do it; the resources are there to provide the leadership and support them.

ARISE: Are you concerned that the Naira side by side with the dollar is 550 presently. What does that say to you

IBB: Hmmm, it says a lot, but I think we can address it through production. Once people can produce a lot of things that they can easily sell through export or within; I think it would stabilise.

ARISE: But how can that production come about when you have an employment rate of about 33% and a huge population. Almost 70% of the Nigeria’s population is made of youth, and yet Nigeria is poverty capital of the world

IBB: There is so much control in the way the economy is being run. We should open it further, and tap the God-given talents of Nigerians, I think we would go far

ARISE: Back to the issue of security. What is your recommendation to stem the tide as the military seems overwhelmed

IBB: The military is not overwhelmed, but maybe overstretched. The military, I believe have the wherewithal to change the fight against banditry, but I think the problem is they are doing too much. They are overstretched, because of the space they to occupy and obsolete equipment. One of the most important thing we shouldn’t lose sight of is that the military must believe in what they are fighting for; they must be provided with the wherewithal to meet up with that objectives for the country. And then, they must be well trained, and well led

ARISE: Is leadership also missing

IBB: From my experience, I think they should do more…

ARISE: Now about Nigeria’s democracy; you were at the forefront of getting Chief Olusegun Obasanjo to contest at that time. Why was it necessary. And are you impressed in the democratic trajectory Nigeria finds herself in right now

IBB: If there is one Nigeria who passionately believes in Nigeria, it is Olusegun Obasanjo. I will give it to him. He believes very strongly in this country. So it was very easy for us to conclude that the person who will take over must believe in the oneness of Nigeria and its stability for the future development of the country. That was the one reason we sold him to Nigerians. He has the experience. He has seen it all. He took part in the war of keeping Nigeria one and led the country for political engineering and development.

ARISE: But some will say it was an attempt to assuage a certain section of the country because of the event of the immediate past at the time, and the role of the class of ’63 which you belong to continue to have a hold on Nigeria

IBB: We always believe the person who should run the country must have the following antecedents. If he doesn’t believe in Nigeria, we wouldn’t look for him at all because we wanted a Nigerian. Even if he is democratically elected or militarily imposed, he must have that core believe in the country, and experiences over the years in public service and the rest of them.

ARISE: Are you impressed with our democracy so far, is it delivering. What role are you playing with the PDP and what are your thoughts with the impression that with the present government, Nigeria is gradually moving to a one party state

IBB: I know that Nigerians will not allow that to happen. They will make so much noise that whoever will attempt will do will not do it. This is the good thing about this country; they will talk, demonstrate, engage and all sorts of things so as to avoid someone doing the wrong thing

ARISE: Are you still involved in politics, and into PDP as the opposition party

IBB: No

ARISE: Why is that

IBB: I am an elder statesman now

ARISE: Yes, but we cannot talk about Nigeria politics without mentioning you. When you were the military president, you came up with two political parties; NRC and SDP

IBB: And I still maintain that is the best for the country

ARISE: But that is still where we are. There are two major parties though it is tilting to one party state. What was it that you saw that made you create two parties at that time

IBB: We used the experiences we had. We set up a committee to tell us why things went wrong. Democratically, the political parties were not coming out fine, and it was very revealing. If you look at the first republic. We found out that up to the first, second republics, everybody seems to gravitate to two parties. There were many parties, but they all gravitated to two parties. Even during the present republic, we came up with five parties, but they all gravitated to two. We concluded that certainly two parties is the desired system.

ARISE: What are your thoughts of the need for power shifting to the southeast come 2023 as it is assumed that the region has not had a fair share

IBB: We have to make a choice of either we want to practice democracy the way it is being practiced or define democracy on our own whims and caprices. If we are to do it the way it is done all over the world then we allow the process to go on, and it is through the process that you will be able to come with a candidate that will lead the country; his qualifications, his beliefs. These should be known to Nigerians before somebody throws his hat into the ring regardless of where he comes from

ARISE: Are you saying that Nigeria should jettison the idea of zoning at this time or power shift

IBB: Whether we do it now or we don’t, time will come when somebody will emerge in this country where he is from notwithstanding. The thing is that he is known nationwide and acceptable. So when he throws his hat in the ring, people will testify that they have heard the name before. I have started visualising a good Nigerian leader.

ARISE: Who is that

IBB: A person who travels in this country, and has a friend in virtually everywhere he travels. He knows at least one person that he can communicate with. A person who is very versed in economy because of the development, and then a good politician who should be able to Nigerians and so on. I have seen one, two or three already

ARISE: Young, middle age or elderly

IBB: 60s

ARISE: You think that person could emerge in 2023

IBB: I believe so if we could get him

ARISE: What do you think about these irredentists, secessionist sentiments coming not only from the southeast but also from the southwest considering Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho

IBB: I thought It is always good to agitate, but because of this belief that this country should be one, when they made the noise, they found out that it couldn’t get supported because Nigerians don’t generally believe in anything that will support their peace of mind. They wouldn’t do it.

ARISE: The DSS has been in the eye of the storm as having a mind of their own in recent, especially in not obeying court orders. What’s you your take as an institution which you created

IBB: I think they are fair well trained and as far as flouting court orders are concerned, I don’t think it is the right thing to do. They should obey court orders, and that is why have strong institutions that follow due process. I share their flouting of court orders at all

ARISE: How do you feel when we you hear from certain quarters that corruption actually thrived under your administration. Is that a fair assessment

IBB: You can’t compare it with the fact on the ground now. From what I read and from analysis, I think we are saints when compared with what is happening under a democratic dispensation. I sacked a governor for misappropriating less than N313, 000. But today, those who have billions, and are in court, are now parading themselves in the streets. So, who is better in fighting corruption

ARISE: So, what is your assessment of this administration’s war on corruption because it is one of the three major planks they came into power

IBB: That is where politics come. Nigerians voted for them on three planks; corruption, economy and security. So it is for Nigerians to decide if these have been met. As a Nigerian, I will wait for the other parties to react. If they convince me that they didn’t succeed in this, and they show me proofs then I will vote for them

ARISE: What is the relationship like between you and the current president, Muhammadu Buhari, considering that you led the coup that ousted him from power in 1985

IBB: The relationship is still very good, and I am happy we relate good. But the seeming bad relationship was the creation of the media

ARISE: Talking about the media, during your time, there was this seeming no love lost relationship between your administration and the media, and we seem to find ourselves in that same situation. In fact, fair enough, you abrogated Decree 2 and 4. Today, the media is contending with another Degree 2 and Degree 4 in another guise. There is a press council bill that has just been thrown out, but there is attempt to siphon the media. What exactly makes the government fear the media.

IBB: I didn’t fear the media. I liberalised the media, don’t forget. Today, you have private TVs, private radios, newspapers and so on. I have no fear of the media. I believe they are an integral part of the society, and they should play their role for the society. I have no problem with the media whatsoever.

ARISE: But what do make out of the clampdown or seeming clampdown of the media under this administration

IBB: Media and the public will not allow that to happen. So it is even silly to start to think of clipping them. I said Nigerians are wonderful people, you cannot intimidate them

ARISE: Now, you have turned 80. But in 1969, you got married in the thick of the civil war, and bare five months after, you went back to the warfront. What made you take that decision, and why the choice of Maryam Okogwu then

IBB: In 1969, I was wounded in Uzuakoli in today’s Abia State. I was flown to Lagos on that same day, which was very unusual, but God is kind, and General Gowon got married around that period; April or May, and here was my Commander in Chief getting married, and I was very impressed. The first thing that struck me because I was on the hospital bed was I would have been dead and couldn’t have been a married man like my Commander in Chief. So, I made up my mind that I will get married the moment I get out of the hospital bed. And God was kind, and I got well. When I got back, getting married became my first priority. That’s it’

ARISE: And you met her

IBB: I knew her before I got wounded. I was very frequent to their house. Her brothers and cousins were all very friendly with me. So when I asked for her, there was no opposition whatsoever. We got married few months later.

ARISE: When you were president, she started Better Life for Rural Women, and that seems to mark the entry point for women involvement in government. Tell us more about that

IBB: I think what worked for her was that she worked with some of the best women in this country, and they were really committed to uplifting the status of the women in the country. Some of them were from the university and some in the public service; they were always working. And that was the secret behind the success

ARISE: Unfortunately, you, in fact Nigeria lost her in 2009. How has it been since then and why have you not remarried

IBB: They don’t like my face (laughs). It is not easy. That is the way I am. We have four very nice kids.

ARISE: A lot of people have described you as great builder of men and women. What exactly was your motive because the hilltop has become a Mecca of some sort as anyone who wants to become president visits here to consult you. What exactly is it about you that attracts people to you

IBB: I feel comfortable wherever I am whether in Minna or Lagos. I quickly make friends. I don’t disown people. I say that with great humility

ARISE: How would you like to be remembered. What would you say your legacy is, and do you have any regrets

IBB: I left office in the last 28 years, and based on the things that are happening, I am getting convinced that we were right, that we didn’t do badly. Those who took our advice in 1986 as regards are the industrial gurus today. I think I contributed to making the society better

ARISE: June 12 has been made a public holiday, but Nigerians still want to know exactly what happened, especially with the talk of a cabal that forced you to annul the election

IBB: You want me to be honest with you. If it had materialised, there would have been a coup detat which would have been violent. That is all I can confirm. It didn’t happen thanks to the engineering and maradonic way we handled you guys in the society. That could have given room for more instability in the country.

ARISE: Was the threat within the military or outside

IBB: Both. Military because the y have the weapon to do it. They other part was agitation

ARISE: Are you still the evil genius, and did you call yourself that including Maradona

IBB: No I never did. The media did, and that is one thing about the Nigerian people. You have to anticipate them, and if you anticipate them, you live well with them. I saw a contradiction in it; you can’t be evil and a genius. Also, in Maradona, they interpreted it to mean deaf political wolves.

Like this: Like Loading...