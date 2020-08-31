Forbes Honours Mahmood Ahmadu with Best of Africa Award

By Eric Elezuo

One of Africa’s cerebral minds and entrepreneur par excellence, Mahmood Ahmadu, has been selected among Forbes 2020 Best of Africa awardees

Founder and Executive Chairman of Online Integrated Solutions Ltd (OIS), Ahmadu was selected in company of two other Nigerians, Adesola Adeduntan and Nosa Wells Okunbo.

The distinguished award will be presented on September 11, 2020 during a virtual roundtable conference, where according to Olayinka Fayomi, Chairman of Foreign Investment Network (FIN) said participants will address humanitarian and philanthropy issues.

“The event will aim to chart a course of action to create awareness for regular donations to support projects which will be beneficial to all.”

The online roundtable discussion is supported by the World Philanthropy Network, and will feature a keynote address by former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo.

A serial entrepreneur, Ahmadu founded several significant businesses prior to OIS. He was one of the early pioneers of the Global System for Mobile communication (GSM) for digital mobile phone use in Northern Nigeria. His business activities and operations span 53 countries and five continents.

Ahmadu’s scholarship program now makes it possible for hundreds of students to afford a good quality education locally and abroad. Mahmood holds the Nigerian National Honor of the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).

The United Kingdom-based FIN, the supporting agency for the awards, has in the last 20 years been driving foreign direct investment for Africa and other developing economies.

The firm is passionate about changing the African narrative and has organized over 40 international investment and business events in support of emerging markets.

FIN’s consulting work includes oil and gas, agriculture, telecommunication, metallurgical and engineering, infrastructure and maritime industries for financing, project assessment and risk analysis.

Ahmadu is not new to high profile awards, as he has garnered so many in his journey to better the lives of Nigerians and citizens of the world and investments and empowerment.

Some of such awards include but not limited to:

1. The Asian Voice award

2. The London Leadership & Peace award

3. The Euro-knowledge Africa Change maker award.

Ahmadu is sure a businessman in a class of his own.

