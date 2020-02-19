Featured

Just In: Court Orders Release of Dasuki’s Passport

Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), sitting at Maitama, Abuja, has ordered the release of the international passport of a former National Security Adviser (NSA), Colonel Sambo Dasuki (retd).

The judge made the order today after Dasuki’s counsel, Ahmed Raji SAN, argued the application, dated and filed on February 11

The security adviser to former President Dr Goodluck Jonathan had sought the release of the passport to enable him to renew the expired passport, which has been in the custody of the court for the past four years.

Arguing the application, Raji withdrew the second relief sought in the application.

According to him, the relief seeking the release of the passport, was an innocuous application as the prosecution did not file any counter application.

The prosecution counsel, Oluwaleke Atolagbe, did not object to the relief sought by Dasuki.

