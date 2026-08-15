The Friend Who is Always There, and Never Real

By Folu Adebayo

Somewhere tonight, a young person who feels that no one understands them will open their phone and talk to a friend who always answers. This friend is never too busy. Never tired. Never judges, never argues, never forgets a birthday, and never once makes them feel small. It listens to everything, agrees with almost everything, and is available at three in the morning when the whole world is asleep.

There is only one thing this perfect friend is missing. It is not real. It is an artificial intelligence, and millions of people around the world are now turning to these companions to answer one of the oldest aches of the human heart. Loneliness.

I want to write about this today, gently and honestly, because it is one of the most human questions our new technology raises, and it is coming to our doorsteps in Africa faster than we think.

A loneliness the whole world is feeling

Let us begin with the ache itself, because it is real and it is vast. Studies now suggest that more than six in ten adults report feeling lonely on a regular basis, with young people among the loneliest of all. This is not a small or shameful thing. It is one of the quiet epidemics of our age, and it is not confined to the West. In our own cities, young people move far from home for work, families scatter across continents, and the warm, crowded village life many of us grew up in grows harder to find.

Into that ache has stepped a new kind of comfort. AI companions, apps built to talk with you like a friend, a confidant, sometimes even a partner. And here is the honest truth that I will not pretend away. For a lonely person at a low moment, they help. Research shows these companions can bring real, immediate relief. A voice that answers when no one else does. A place to put your feelings when the silence feels too heavy. I would never mock anyone who has reached for that comfort. The loneliness that drives them there deserves compassion, not judgment.

“The loneliness that drives people to these companions deserves compassion, not judgment.”

But then the research turns

Here is where the story takes a turn that every parent, and every lonely heart, needs to understand.

A growing body of careful research has begun to follow these users over time, and what it finds is sobering. One long study followed more than two thousand adults across a full year. It found that the more people leaned on an AI companion, the lonelier they tended to become. Not less lonely. More. Another four-week trial found that light use eased loneliness a little, but heavy daily use did the opposite, deepening isolation and dependence, and pulling people further from the real relationships in their lives.

Why would a thing that comforts you in the moment leave you lonelier over time? The answer is quietly profound. The AI companion is too easy. It gives without ever asking. It agrees without ever challenging. And in doing so, it slowly reshapes what we expect from connection. As one psychologist put it, real relationships are messy and unpredictable, while these companions are always validating and never argue, creating expectations that no human being could ever meet.

And there it is. A real friend sometimes disagrees with you. A real spouse sometimes needs you when you are tired. A real child tests your patience. That friction, that messiness, is not a fault in human relationships. It is the very thing that makes them real, and that grows us into fuller people. A companion that removes all the friction removes all the growth too and leaves us less able to handle the beautiful difficulty of loving actual people.

“The friction of real relationships is not a fault. It is the very thing that makes them real.”

What this means for us, in Africa

Some might read this and think it a Western problem, a trouble for lonely people in cold cities far away. I would urge us not to be so sure.

The same phones that carry these companions are in the hands of our young people right now, in Lagos and Accra and Nairobi. The same loneliness is spreading among a generation that is more connected online and more isolated in person than any before it. And we carry an added risk, because our traditional sources of belonging, the extended family, the compound, the church and the mosque, the village that raised the child, are the very things that modern life is straining. If we let them weaken while a synthetic friend fills the gap, we will have traded something precious for something hollow.

This is the moment to remember what we have always known better than most. That a human being is not meant to be raised or held by a machine. That we belong to one another. That the cure for loneliness was never a cleverer device. It was, and remains, presence. The neighbour who checks in. The auntie who calls. The friend who shows up, imperfect and inconvenient and real.

The friend worth having

So let me not end by condemning the technology, because that would be too simple, and I do not believe it. These tools are not evil. For a truly isolated person, a widow with no one nearby, a young man far from home, they may offer a bridge across a hard night, and that is not nothing.

But a bridge is meant to carry you somewhere. The danger is not that people cross it. The danger is that they build a house on the bridge and never reach the other side, mistaking the comfort of a machine that always agrees for the harder, richer love of people who sometimes will not.

So if you have someone in your life who seems to be disappearing into a screen, do not shame them. Reach for them. Call the young person who has gone quiet. Visit the elder who lives alone. Be the friend who is inconvenient and real, because that is the only kind of friend that truly heals a lonely heart. The machine will always answer. But only we can truly be there. And in the end, being there for one another may be the most human thing we have left to protect.