Olori Yetunde Tejuoso Celebrates Classy 70th Birthday

By Ruth Akpan

Seventy years of life, wrapped in grace, enriched by service and illuminated by the warmth of a generous heart, deserved nothing less than a celebration of thanksgiving. For Olori Yetunde Oluwafunmilayo Tejuoso, the elegant wife of the Osile of Oke-Ona Egbaland, His Royal Majesty Oba Adedapo Tejuoso, her 70th birthday offered a beautiful opportunity to pause, reflect and give thanks to God for a remarkable journey.

Seven decades had brought her through different seasons of life, leaving behind a rich tapestry woven with faith, family, compassion, philanthropy, friendship and service. And when the time came to mark the extraordinary milestone, she chose not merely to celebrate her age but to celebrate the God she believes has sustained her journey.

Rather than beginning with the glamour of a birthday party, the landmark birthday commenced on a deeply spiritual note at the African Church Cathedral of St. James, Abeokuta, where family members, friends, associates, church dignitaries and well-wishers gathered for a thanksgiving service in her honour.

Within the imposing walls of the cathedral, the atmosphere was one of reverence and quiet joy. The celebrant, resplendent in her elegant ensemble, carried the serene dignity of a woman who had come to acknowledge her Maker for the gift of life and the privilege of witnessing seven memorable decades.

For Olori Yetunde, the service was the heart of the celebration.

The sanctuary soon came alive with worship as melodious hymns and songs of praise filled the cathedral. Voices rose in unison as the congregation joined in worship, transforming the birthday thanksgiving into an uplifting celebration of God’s faithfulness.

The worship session created an atmosphere of spiritual reflection. From the solemnity of the opening prayers to the joyful rendition of songs of praise, the service provided the celebrant and everyone present with an opportunity to look beyond the festivities and reflect on the blessings that had accompanied her journey.

There were moments when the atmosphere became intensely emotional, particularly as the congregation sang familiar Christian hymns and offered praises for the celebrant’s life.

The music, prayers and worship blended beautifully, creating an experience that was both celebratory and deeply devotional.

Prayers also occupied a significant place in the thanksgiving service.

With 70 years now behind her, prayers were offered for continued strength, divine protection, sound health, wisdom and greater fulfilment in the years ahead. The congregation also prayed for her family, her royal household and the various spheres of influence in which she continues to make a difference.

There was a particularly poignant quality to the prayers because they represented more than birthday wishes. They were petitions for the grace to continue serving humanity, nurturing relationships and leaving behind an even more enduring legacy.

The spiritual significance of the celebration was further underscored by the homily delivered by the Archbishop of the Egba Province, The Most Reverend David Oyekunle Akinremi.

Speaking on the importance of thanksgiving, the Archbishop emphasised the need for individuals to recognise God’s faithfulness and acknowledge the blessings that have accompanied their lives.

His message was particularly appropriate for a woman celebrating seven decades.

He reminded the congregation that thanksgiving should not be restricted to moments of abundance or triumph. Rather, it should be an expression of a grateful heart that recognises God’s presence through every season of life.

The sermon encouraged everyone present to cultivate an attitude of gratitude, appreciating the gift of life and acknowledging the divine grace that makes every milestone possible.

One of the most touching aspects of the thanksgiving service was the tributes session in honour of the celebrant.

Those who spoke about Olori Yetunde described a woman whose elegance is matched by warmth, whose royal status has never diminished her human touch and whose generosity has made her a source of encouragement to many.

Tributes celebrated her philanthropic spirit, compassion and willingness to extend a helping hand to those in need. Speakers reflected on her ability to combine dignity with accessibility and refinement with genuine concern for people.

Her generosity, they noted, has not always been loud or publicised. Much of it has been expressed through personal gestures, encouragement, support and quiet acts of kindness.

The service was concluded with hymns and prayers for the celebrant and her family.

Following the spiritually uplifting service at the African Church Cathedral of St. James, the celebration moved into a more colourful and convivial phase at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Event Centre in Abeokuta.

The transition from cathedral to reception was seamless. The solemnity of worship gave way to the warmth of social celebration as guests gathered to honour the septuagenarian royal celebrant in grand style.

The venue provided an elegant setting for the occasion, with an impressive ambience, beautifully arranged spaces and festive décor, befitting a celebration attended by royalty, political heavyweights, business leaders and prominent members of society.

The calibre of guests at the reception was a testament to the wide circle of relationships surrounding Olori Yetunde and the esteem in which she is held.

Among the distinguished personalities who graced the occasion were the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele; the Secretary to the Ogun State Government, Mr. Tokunbo Talabi; former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, accompanied by his wife, Chief Mrs. Aderinsola Osoba; and Chief Mrs. Bola Obasanjo.

Also in attendance were billionaire businessman, Alhaji Tajudeen Akanni Okoya; Aare Dr. Kola Oyefeso; and Ogun State PDP Governorship Candidate, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, alongside numerous other distinguished personalities.

Their presence added considerable prestige to an already grand occasion and reflected the celebrant’s extensive network across royalty, government, business and society.

The ceremonial cutting of the magnificent 70th birthday cake injected another burst of excitement into the reception, as Chief Mrs. Olufunso Amosun and the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Alhaja Noimot Salako-Oyedele, joined the celebrant for the symbolic ceremony. Amid applause and cheers, the celebrant cut her cake, marking seven decades of life, grace and divine preservation.

Hospitality, as expected, was an important part of the grand affair.

Guests were treated to an impressive selection of sumptuous delicacies, complemented by an assortment of exotic drinks, ensuring that the culinary experience matched the grandeur of the occasion.

When the legendary juju maestro, Chief Ebenezer Obey Fabiyi, took centre stage, the reception assumed an entirely different energy. The atmosphere became increasingly animated as guests danced, sang along and celebrated the woman whose milestone birthday had brought them together.

FAITH Band also added a vibrant dimension to the entertainment, keeping the celebration alive with energetic performances.

Photos: Koya Adegbite and Ken Ehimen