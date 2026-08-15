Heightened Tension As Osun Holds Governorship Election

By Eric Elezuo Finally, August 15 is here with the people of Osun State, marking the end of days of tension and heightened insecurity as the countdown to the 2026 governorship election to either retain the incumbent governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, for another four years, or find a replacement among the 14 other candidates jostling for the position, across party divide to occupy the Bola Ige Government House as governor for the next four years. Osun has 2,339,233 registered voters, but 1,906,390 of them, representing 81.50 per cent, who collected Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), are eligible to participate in today’s poll. They will vote in the 3,763 Polling Units (PUs) spread across the 332 wards of the 30 local government areas in the South-west state. On the surface, a total of 15 parties are on the ballot for the off-cycle election, with the incumbent, Ademola Adeleke, whose first term ends in November, seeking a fresh mandate on the ticket of the Accord Party. However, two of the candidates; Adesina Adeyemi-Doro of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Simon Adewale of APM, had announced their withdrawal from the contest. While Mr Adeyemi-Doro declared support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, Mr Adewale is backing Governor Adeleke. However, both the APM and the APGA will still be on the ballot for the election. The other contenders for the governorship seat, according to the records of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), are Najeem Salaam (ADC), Olanrewaju Farinloye (AA), Esan Olajide (AAC), Adeagbo Opawoye (ADP), Clement Adesuyi (APP), Masilo Adeleke (BP), Taofeek Adeleke (NNPP), Saliu Oyelami (PRP), Ogunsakin Olalekan (YPP), Adefemi Adesuyi (ZLP), and Francis Olugbenga (SDP), who was added to the list on Wednesday courtesy of a court judgement.

But beyond the quest to wrestle power through the ballot paper amd box, a lot of shenanigans have played out in the past days especially between the ruling Accord Party and its major rival, the APC. Each has accused the other of formenting trouble in the state as the race for the governorship seat hots up with accusations and counter-accusations of premeditated killings.

During the week, Nigerians reacted to a public call by a chieftain of the APC, who is also a serving Senator representing Osun East Senatorial District, Senator Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi, to members of his party to ‘kill Accord Party members’ wherever they are seen. Stakeholders have argued that the call amounted to the highest level of impunity and incitement, demanding the senator’s arrest, prosecution, and possible imprisonment.

The mutual suspicion between the two major parties in the state form the mood into which today’s election has been entered.

With a retinue of policemen and NSCDC officers on ground, the average Nigerian hope that the election will be rancor free, but with the no confidence vote placed on the security agencies by the ruling party, one can only guess what the outcome will be.

In a few hours, the voting process will be over, and all eyes will turn to the INEC, who can either announce results based on the votes cast, or produce something completely alien to the election. If the former happens, Nigerians will have their hopes restored in the electoral process, but if the later occurs, the fears of Nigerians will be alloyed, and the distrust in institutions of government, democracy and electoral process will continue.

Whether Adeleke with remain the landlord of Bola Ige House, or a new landlord will be declared. The answer is just a few hours away.