Solemn Farewell for Ooni’s Brother, Prince Adetunji Ogunwusi in Ile-Ife

By Eric Elezuo

The two days set aside for the final obsequious ceremonies of the late elder brother of Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, Prince Adetunji Ogunwusi, were solemn as they were reflective.

Held at three major locations, including the Ojaja Arena, located inside the glamorous Ife Grand Resort, the Saint Paul Anglican Church, Ayegbaju, and the palatial private residence of the deceased, well wishers, family members, friends, associates and the general public from all walks of life, trooped in to pay their last respects to a man many agreed was a symbol of humility, humanity and philanthropy.

Kickstarting the avalanche of farewell activities was the Service of Songs, which was juxtaposed with rendition of Tributes from the inner circle of the deceased and the throne at the Ojaja Arena. With prayers, Bible readings and rendition of hymns, the occasion took a sobriety stance, reflecting the life Prince Ogunwusi lived, and the impact he made within family, among friends and the general public.

In his sermon centred on the theme ‘The Second Chance’ the Officiating Minister encouraged the congregation to understand that everyone is living in provided second chances, and are expected to make the best out of them as no one knows when it would be his time to ‘depart this world’ as Prince Ogunwusi has just done.

The Officiating Minister leveraged on the survival story of Prince Ogunwusi, who sought a second chance of living a year before his death, and was obliged by God, maintaining that every one still living should consider his life as a second chance provided by God to accept Him, affect humanity and live worthy of heavenly commendation.

Speaker after speaker, including very close friends and associates of the deceased, among whom were the daughter of the deceased, Wuruola; his bosom friends; Tokunbo Okeowo, Lance Ogunyebu and Tunde Babalola; and his sister, Princess Folasade, everyone unanimously agreed that Prince Ogunwusi was one of a kind, selfless, disciplined and willing to assist at all times.

He event ended with angelic presentations by the Palace Choir, that reverberated differently across the auditorium, prompting much more solemn reflections among the guests.

In attendance on the night we’re closed family members including the Oloris of the Ooni of Ife, the immediate family members of the deceased, Mr. Jide Fadairo, Palace staff and a host of other well wishers.

The burial obsequies continued the next day at the Saint Paul’s Anglican Church, Ayegbaju, in the heart of Ile-Ife, where a funeral service was held beginning with the reception of the corpse at the church by a retinue of Officiating priests, who accompanied the coffin into the church auditorium.

In his sermon, titled Where Are You (Standing), the lead Minister, posited questions before the congregation, stressing that where one is standing before God is the determining factor to where he would at death. He reminded all that no matter long everyone lives, death is inevitable.

He elaborated on some pillars of a healthy living, saying “For every beginning, there’s an end, live your life for God, and impact your generation, be a part of kingdom project, don’t be stingy, be at peace with all men and be a blessing unto others just as you rely on God’s support for everything.”

The sermon was followed by prayers for the repose of the soul of the dead, and for the surviving members of the family and thereafter, a presentation by the Old Boys’ Association of Saint Patrick Grammar School, before a withdrawal hymn which facilitated the wheeling out of the body prior to movement to its final resting place, was presented.

Carried in an auto-carriage, the remains of Prince Ogunwusi was moved to his private residence along Ife-Ibadan road amid fanfare, sporadic and loud gun salutes and cultural displays.

A brief service was held at the graveside before the remains were into the grave at the Prince Adetunji Adeyemi Adisa Ogunwusi Mausoleum, with the hymn, Sleep on, Beloved Sheep, singing at the background, and loud wailing of mourners complimenting the solemn and sad atmosphere.

Present at the service were the wives of the Ooni; Oloris Ashley, Ronke and Temitope.

Also in attendance were the former Ogun State First Lady, Yeye Olufunso Amosun; CEO, OGD Pictures, Mr Tade Ogidan; Princess Toyin Kolade, Chief Ayo Okumoko, Provost, Nigeria Institutes of Journalism, Mr.Gbenga Adefaye, Chairman Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort Ibadan, Chief Jubril Dotun Sanusi, Kayode Jagiloye, Mr Jide Fadairo and a host of others.

Prince Adetunji, whose death occurred on July 18, 2026, and was announced by His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Eniitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, the Ooni of Ife, was born on December 8, 1967, as a member of the Ojaja lineage of the Giesi Ruling House in Ile-Ife. He was also the Group Chairman of Primewaterview Holdings, where he earned recognition for his contributions to business development and entrepreneurship.

In his condolence message, the Ooni noted that his late brother built a reputation as an innovative entrepreneur and visionary leader. Through his business activities, he created opportunities for many people and contributed to economic growth in different sectors.

The monarch further stated that beyond his achievements in business, Prince Adetunji was known for his generosity, kindness and commitment to humanitarian causes. He was said to have quietly supported many individuals and families, offering assistance, guidance and encouragement whenever needed.

The statement added that Prince Adetunji’s influence extended beyond the corporate world, as he remained deeply connected to his roots and maintained a strong interest in the progress and development of Ile-Ife and its people.

The Ooni described his late brother as a dependable adviser, a loving family member and a man whose legacy would continue to inspire future generations.

Family members, friends, associates and well wishers have paid and continued to pay glowing tributes to the late prince, remembering him for his humility, wisdom and positive impact on society.

Prince Adetunji’s death marks a significant loss to the royal family and the people of Ile-Ife.

Adetunji died at aged 58, few months to his 59th birthday.

Photos: Ken Ehimen