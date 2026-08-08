Open Letter to Educators

By Shosanya Babatunde Oluwaseyi

“If you must place someone on a pedestal, let it be teachers. They are the heroes of society” – Guy Kawasaki

Dear esteemed educators, I trust this letter will inspire you, encouraging you to sustain your optimism and enthusiasm in your crucial roles. My ambition to become a professional teacher has been a significant motivator in my life, and I take great pride in my journey toward becoming a more effective educator. Have you ever pondered the motivations that led you to choose this noble profession? What ignites your passion for education?

To make a substantial impact in the field, it is vital to reflect on these inquiries. My experiences as a teacher have been overwhelmingly positive, and I firmly believe that Nigerian educators possess the knowledge and skills to compete on a global level. I encourage you to remain flexible and responsive to the varied needs of your students. Fostering a love for reading and a desire for knowledge is essential. To enhance your character, it is crucial to cultivate your creativity.

Furthermore, be ready to dedicate your time and resources, as these efforts will yield significant benefits. Embracing the mindset of a lifelong learner is essential to becoming an influential and outstanding teacher. It necessitates the courage to explore new ideas and methodologies. Improving your skills is critical to addressing the challenges of modern education. The teaching landscape has been profoundly transformed by technological advancements. To thrive in this digital age, it is essential to enhance your digital literacy and stay updated on the latest innovations. Additionally, adopt contemporary teaching strategies. A genuine passion for your profession is indispensable.

Despite dedicating over twenty years to my personal and professional growth, I have not yet achieved the pinnacle of my aspirations. With the continuous emergence of new technologies, it is crucial for educators to maintain a sense of curiosity and engagement. This enables them to adapt to the demands of teaching in the 21st century. In summary, I encourage you to find inspiration in your endeavors, remain receptive to innovative concepts, and consider diverse perspectives. I wish you all the best.