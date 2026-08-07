Why Allah Allows Bad Things

By Babatunde Jose

Your father just died from cancer. He prayed five times a day for forty years. He fasted, gave Zakat and sadaka. He never harmed anyone. His body was ravaged by the illness and he became a bag of bones. He could not even stand or sit down to pray. Yet, he professed submission to Allah. Why did Allah let him suffer?

Or perhaps it’s worse—innocent children dying of starvation, entire communities being bombed, natural disasters killing thousands. Yet, Allah is all-powerful, all-knowing, and all-merciful, why does He allow suffering—especially for believers?

Theodicy: explanation of why a perfectly good, almighty, and all-knowing God permits evil. The term literally means “justifying God.” Although many forms of theodicy have been proposed, some thinkers have rejected as impious any attempt to fathom God’s purposes or to judge God’s actions by human standards.

Others, drawing a distinction between a theodicy and a more limited ‘defense’, have sought to show only that the existence of some evil in the world is logically compatible with God’s omnipotence and perfect goodness. Theodicy and defenses are two forms of response to what is known in theology and philosophy as the problem of evil.

According to Islamic theology, suffering and evil aren’t problems—they’re purposeful elements of divine wisdom that human beings, with their limited knowledge, cannot fully comprehend. Islam provides a multi-faceted response that addresses suffering intellectually, spiritually, and practically. But, we need to say, it might not be to the complete satisfaction of the afflicted persons.

According to Islamic theology documented by scholars including Dr. Suleiman Hani of Yaqeen Institute and Hamza Tzortzis, Islam’s response involves multiple perspectives that work together.

According to Islamic philosophy, ‘evil’ as an independent entity doesn’t exist. Evil is the absence or privation of good—like darkness is the absence of light or cold is the absence of heat. According to this view, Allah created goodness and being. What humans perceive as “evil” is the absence of good in various degrees.

“And [by] the soul and He who proportioned it, and inspired it [with discernment of] its wickedness and its righteousness, he has succeeded who purifies it, and he has failed who corrupts it.” (Surah Ash-Shams, 91:7-10). Wickedness exists as a corruption or absence of righteousness, not as a creation in itself.

According to fundamental Islamic belief, this worldly life (dunya) was never meant to be a place of pure happiness. The Quran explicitly states in Surah Al-Mulk: “He who created death and life to test you as to which of you is best in deed; and He is the Exalted in Might, the Forgiving.”(Quran 67:2)

And We will surely test you with something of fear and hunger and a loss of wealth and lives and fruits, but give good tidings to the patient, who, when disaster strikes them, say, ‘Indeed we belong to Allah, and indeed to Him we will return.’ Those are the ones upon whom are blessings from their Lord and mercy. And it is those who are the [rightly] guided.” (Quran 155-157)

According to this understanding, Earth is a testing ground, not the final destination. Paradise is the place of perfect happiness; expecting it here is misunderstanding the purpose of life.

According to Islamic theology, Allah gave humans free will (ikhtiyar). Free will is meaningless without genuine choice between good and evil.

If humans couldn’t choose evil: No moral choice would exist; No moral responsibility would exist; No basis for reward or punishment would exist; The suffering caused by human evil (murder, theft, oppression, war) is a consequence of free will, not Allah’s lack of mercy.

The Quran addresses this in Surah Ar-Rum, “Corruption has appeared throughout the land and sea by [reason of] what the hands of people have earned so He may let them taste part of [the consequence of] what they have done that perhaps they will return [to righteousness].”(Quran 30:41) Much of human suffering is directly caused by human choices, not divine cruelty.

According to Islamic belief, humans see a tiny fragment of reality while Allah sees all. The Quran illustrates this in Surah Al-Kahf (18:60-82): When Musa (Moses, peace be upon him) traveled with Al-Khidr (peace be upon him), Al-Khidr did three things that seemed unjust: Damaged a boat belonging to poor fishermen; Killed a young boy; and repaired a wall for ungrateful townspeople without payment. Musa (peace be upon him) objected each time. Finally, Al-Khidr explained:

The boat: A tyrant king was seizing every boat. By damaging it, he saved the boat from seizure. The boy: He would have grown to cause his righteous parents grief and disbelief. Allah would grant them a better child. The wall: Beneath it was treasure belonging to orphans. Repairing it preserved their inheritance until they matured. The lesson: What appears unjust from a limited human perspective often contains hidden divine wisdom.

The Quran states in Surah Al-Baqarah, Ayah 216“But perhaps you hate a thing and it is good for you; and perhaps you love a thing and it is bad for you. And Allah knows, while you know not.” (Quran 2:216)

According to Islamic teachings documented in the Quran and Hadith, suffering serves at least seven purposes:

Expiation of Sins: The Prophet Muhammad (SAW) said in a Hadith documented in Sahih al-Bukhari and Sahih Muslim: “No fatigue, nor disease, nor sorrow, nor sadness, nor hurt, nor distress befalls a Muslim, even if it were the prick he receives from a thorn, except that Allah expiates some of his sins for that.”

Every moment of suffering removes sins. According to this principle, what appears as punishment might actually be divine mercy—cleansing you for the afterlife.

Elevation of Ranks: The Prophet Muhammad (SAW) said in a Hadith: “If Allah wants to do good to somebody, He afflicts him with trials.” Bukhari; Muslim. According to Islamic belief, those who patiently endure suffering receive elevated ranks in Paradise that couldn’t be earned through ease alone.

Testing Faith: The Quran states in Surah Al-Ankabut: Do the people think that they will be left to say, ‘We believe’ and they will not be tried? But We have certainly tried those before them, and Allah will surely make evident those who are truthful, and He will surely make evident the liars.”(Quran 29:2-3)

Faith untested isn’t true faith. Suffering reveals who genuinely believes versus who only practices during ease.

Spiritual Growth: According to Islamic wisdom, ease can make people arrogant, forgetful, and distant from Allah. Hardship humbles the human soul: Makes people turn to Allah in sincere supplication. Develops patience, gratitude, and resilience:

Strengthens reliance on Allah (tawakkul). The Quran notes in Al-Araf: And We sent to no city a prophet except that We seized its people with poverty and hardship that they might humble themselves.”(Quran 7:94)

Reminder of the Temporary Nature of This World: Suffering reminds humans that this world isn’t paradise, encouraging them to work for eternal life. If everyone had perfect lives, people would become attached to dunya and forget the akhirah (Hereafter).

Catalyst for positive change: According to the Quran and historical reality suffering motivates people to develop medicine, technology, and systems to prevent future suffering. Personal tragedy often inspires charity, advocacy, and social reform collective suffering unites communities

The Prophet Muhammad (SAW) said in a Hadith documented in Jami’ at-Tirmidhi (Hadith 2398, Book 36, Hadith 95): “The greatest reward comes with the greatest trial. When Allah loves a people He tests them. Whoever accepts that wins His pleasure but whoever is discontent with that earns His wrath.”

According to this Hadith, intense trials can indicate Allah’s love: He tests those He intends to elevate.

Looking at all the above arguments for theodicy and our teeming poor and bedraggled masses, the forgotten and suffering, wallowing in debt and abject poverty, it becomes a hard sell to call on their faith. When a people are so tested without resultant light at the end of the harrowing tunnel of poverty and want, doubt will set in about the benevolence of God. This stage, in itself becomes the greatest test to faith. May Allah never test our faith beyond what we can bear?

Many faiths have snapped due to disillusionment, disenchantment and disappointment in the hope of meeting their expectations in life. They have seen their expectations and hope reduced to frustration and aggravation. Their hopes have become forlorn hope. They ask, how long shall we wait at the gate before salvation? Very soon, they will get upset and revolt and no amount of preaching the words of God and the promised paradise in heaven will satisfy them.

Looking at the whole issue of theodicy in retrospect, it is very easy for the man of shaky faith to descend into the ‘warm embrace of atheism’.

Islam acknowledges the existence of suffering and evil but views them through different lens. Life as a test and hardships are a part of this test (Quran 2:155). Suffering can bring about personal growth, spiritual development, and a deeper appreciation of blessings. Moreover, Allah’s wisdom is beyond human comprehension. What we perceive as evil or suffering may have a purpose we cannot immediately understand. In the grand scheme, justice will be served, as ultimate reward and punishment lie in the Hereafter (Quran 21:35).

Subhana Rabbika Rabbil ‘Izzati ‘Amma Yasifun, Wa Salamun ‘Alal Mursalin, Wal Hamdulillahi Rabbil ‘Alamin: Glory be to your Lord, the Lord of Honor and Majesty, above what they describe. And peace be upon the messengers. And all praise is for Allah, Lord of the worlds. (Quran 37:180–182)

Barka Juma’at and happy weekend