Menu
Search

Glo Stays Top, Records Largest Internet Subscriber Growth in Nigeria in May 

By: Eric

Date:

Digital solution provider, Globacom, recorded the highest Internet subscriber growth among Nigeria’s major telecom companies for the month of May.

Data from the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Nigeria’s total Internet users increased to 157 million in May, up from 154.3 million in April. That is a growth of 2.67 million users in one month.

Globacom led the market by adding about 1.2 million new Internet subscribers. This means Glo was responsible for almost half of all new Internet users in May.

The company’s subscriber base grew from 15.5 million in April to 16.8 million in May. Airtel came second with 1.07 million new users, moving from 54.8 million to 55.8 million. MTN added 382,894 users to reach 83.5 million.

T2 Mobile, formerly 9mobile, recorded no growth for the second month in a row. Its subscriber base remained at 802,534. This is despite its roaming agreement with MTN, which was approved almost a year ago to help T2 customers use MTN’s network in areas with poor coverage.

Industry experts say Glo’s strong growth is due to its ongoing network upgrade. Since last year, the company has been building new base stations, expanding its fibre network, and adding thousands of new 4G sites across cities and rural areas.

The upgrades have improved voice and data quality for customers, while Globacom remain committed to providing better network experience and affordable Internet services to more Nigerians.

Previous article
Glo Records Largest Internet Subscriber Growth in Nigeria in May 
Eric
Eric

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Glo Records Largest Internet Subscriber Growth in Nigeria in May 

Eric Eric -
Digital solution provider, Globacom, recorded the highest Internet subscriber...

Why Allah Allows Bad Things

Eric Eric -
By Babatunde Jose Your father just died from cancer. He...

Ara Studio Celebrates 20 Years of the Araism Movement with Landmark Lecture on Nigeria’s Visual Arts

Eric Eric -
The Nigerian art community will gather in Lagos on...

VP Shettima Embarks on Two-Week Leave

Eric Eric -
Vice President Kashim Shettima is schedule to begin a...

About us

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Company

The latest

Glo Records Largest Internet Subscriber Growth in Nigeria in May 

Featured 0
Digital solution provider, Globacom, recorded the highest Internet subscriber...

Why Allah Allows Bad Things

Islam 0
By Babatunde Jose Your father just died from cancer. He...

Ara Studio Celebrates 20 Years of the Araism Movement with Landmark Lecture on Nigeria’s Visual Arts

Featured 0
The Nigerian art community will gather in Lagos on...

Subscribe

© 2026 TheBoss Newspapers. All Rights Reserved.