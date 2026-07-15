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NDC Backs Makinde Amid Call for UN Probe into Oyo School Abduction
The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has thrown its weight behind Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde’s call for an independent United Nations (UN) investigation into the abduction of students and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area.
The party said an impartial and transparent international investigation would help establish the facts surrounding the incident and boost public confidence in the ongoing efforts to unravel the circumstances of the abduction.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the NDC National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, said the party believed a UN-backed inquiry would uncover the truth, ensure accountability and deliver justice to the victims and their families.
According to the party, Governor Makinde’s request for a UN investigation was driven by the need for transparency rather than politics, stressing that all questions surrounding the incident should be addressed through a credible and independent process that Nigerians can trust.
The NDC also urged the Federal Government to support every lawful initiative aimed at uncovering the truth, strengthening public confidence in the country’s security institutions and preventing similar incidents in the future.
It maintained that the safety and security of Nigerian children should never become a subject of political disagreement or speculation, insisting that the lives of students deserve the highest level of accountability.
The party added that an independent investigation would not only clarify the circumstances surrounding the abduction but also reinforce confidence in Nigeria’s security and justice systems.
Governor Makinde had earlier called for a UN-led investigation into the school abduction, saying an independent inquiry would lend credibility to the findings and address public concerns over the incident.
The kidnapping of students and teachers in Oriire has sparked nationwide outrage and renewed calls for stronger security measures in schools and better protection for pupils, students and educational personnel.
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Court Orders Final Forfeiture of 48 Assets Linked to Ex-AGF Malami
The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the final forfeiture of 48 out of 57 properties worth N212 billion linked to the former Attorney-General of the Federation Abubakar Malami.
Judge Joyce Abdulmalik granted the final forfeiture application filed by the EFCC and dismissed several objections filed by Mr Malami, his family members, and some companies claiming ownership of the properties, saying they all lacked merit.
She held that the issue before the court was not “who owns the property, but how legitimate are the funds used to acquire the properties.”
The properties to be forfeited span Abuja, Kebbi, Kano, and Kaduna states and include luxury hotels, duplexes, plazas, warehouses, shopping units and residential estates acquired over several years.
Below is the full list of the 57 properties, including hotels and luxury homes initially seized by the EFCC through an interim forfeiture order. 48 of them will be handed over to the federal government following today’s court ruling.
1. Luxury Duplex at Amazon Street, Plot No. 3011 Within Cadastral Zone, A06 Maitama; File No: AN enhancement 11352, which was purchased in December 2022 at N500, 000, 000.00 (value after enhancement at N5,950,000,000).
2. Two Winged Large Storey Building Situate at No. 3, Onitsha Crescent, Area 11,Garki, Cadastral Zone, A03, Abuja (formerly Harmonia Hotels Limited), FCT, which was purchased Dec. 2018 at N7,000,000,000.
3. Plot 683, Jabi District, Cadastral Zone B04, Comprising of a five storey Building (Now Luxurious Meethaq Hotels Ltd, Jabi with 53 rooms/suites), which was purchased in Sept. 2020 at carcass level at N850,000,000 with additional N300,000,000 to take possession (value after completion N8,400,000,000).
4. Property No. 3130 within Cadastral Zone A04, Asokoro District, FCT, Abuja, Comprising Terraces, purchased in January 2021 at N360,000,000.
5. Property No. 3 Rhine Street, Maitama, Abuja (Meethaq Hotels Limited, Maitama With 15 ROOMS), which was purchased in February 2018 at N430,000,000 (current value after rehabilitation is N12,950,000,000).
6. Plot No. 1241B, Asokoro District Zone (No. 11A Yakubu Gowon Crescent) AsokoroDistrict, which was purchased in July 2021 at N325,000,000.
7. Shop No. C82 Citiscape — Shariff Plaza, Plot 739 Cadastral Zone A07, Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse Il, FCT, Abuja, which was purchased in March 2024 at N120,000,000.
8. No. 4 Ahmadu Bello Way, Nasarawa GRA, Kano, which was purchased in December 2022 at N300,000,000.
9. Plot 157, Lamido Crescent, Nasarawa, GRA, Kano, purchased in July 2019 with no specific amount stated.
10. A Plaza, Commercial Toilets, Laundering, Warehouse Tanks Adjacent to Birnin Kebbi Market at N100 million.
11. 100 Hectares of l;and Along Birnin Kebbi, Jega Road, which was purchased in 2020 at N100,000,000.
12. Four Bedroom Bungalow Gesse Phase, Birnin Kebbi, which was purchased in 2023 at N101,000, 000.
13. Shops Nos. A36, B3 Vegas Mall, Wuse 2, Abuja, which was purchased in July 2023 at N158,000,000.
14. No. 26, Babbi Drive, Bua Estate, Abuja, purchased in 2022 at N136,000,000.
15. No. 27, Efab Estates Avenue, 5th Avenue, 59th Crescent, Gwarimpa, Abuja, purchased in January 2016 at N120,000,000.
16. Four Bedroom/ 2 Rooms Boys Quarters at No. 10B, Doka Crescent Abakpa GRA, Kaduna, purchased in January 2018 at N40, 000, 000.00.
17. Plot No. 13, Ipent 7 Estate, Karsana District, Abuja, purchased in June 2018 at N85,000,000.
18. A Bedroom Duplex & Boys Quarters at No. 12 Yalinga Street, Off Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Wuse Il, Abuja, purchased in Oct. 2018 at N150,000,000.
19. Two Warehouse Shops B40 And B46, Wuse Market, Abuja, purchased in July 2020 at N50,000,000.
20. Twin Houses at Zone E, Apo Legislative Quarters, Cadastral Zone B01, Plot 14014, Gudu District, Abuja, was purchased between February and May 2017 at N250,000,000.
Properties acquired by Khadimiyya for Justice & Development Initiative at the Academic Garden City, Birnin Kebbi, sold by the Federal Housing Authority Mortgage namely.
21, 22, and 23. Nine units of three bedroom, bungalow, three units of two bedroom bungalow, and 5.4 hectares of land, which were purchased between February 2023 and September 2023 at N187,000,000, among other assets listed in the schedule.
RAYHAAN UNIVERSITY, KEBBI STATE
24. Rayhaan University Permanent Site -N56,000,000,000.00
25. Rayhaan University Temporary Site -N37,800,000,000.00
26. Rayhaan University Third Site – N2,450,000,000.00
27. Rayhaan University Vice Chancellor – N490,000,000.0
RAYHAAN AGRO ALLIED FACTORY IN KEBBI STATE
28. Factory Buildings -N4,200,000,000.00
29. Factory Machines and Plants Units -N10,500,000,000.00
30. Factory Mosque – N2,450,000,000.00
31. Rayhaan Mill Staff Quarters – N1,487,500,000.00
32. Rayhaan Bustan Building – N3,150,000,000.00
AZBIR ARENA KEBBI STATE
33. Azbir Hotel – N10,325,000,000.00
34. Printing Press – N1,050,000,000.00
35. Gallery – N581,000,000.00
36. Gardens – N392,000,000.00
37. Mosque – N252,000,000.00
38. Azbir Clothing – N350,000,000.00
39. Azbir Pharmacy and Supermarket – N175,000,000.00
OTHER PROPERTIES HELD IN KEBBI STATE
40. Al-Afiya Energy Tanker Garage opposite Rayhaan University Health Centre, along Sani Abacha Bypass Road, Birnin-Kebbi – N2,450,000,000.00
41. Rayhaan Model Academy -N11,200,000,000.0
42. Rayhaan Primary and Secondary School – N8,750,000,000.00
43. Rayhaan Security House, off Sani Abacha Bypass, Birnin Kebbi – 245,700,000.00
44. Rayhaan Radio along Sani Abacha, Bypass Road, Birnin, Kebbi – N78,750,000.00
45. Uncompleted 2 Storey Complex Plaza located opposite Central Motor Park, (Eastern Park) Birnin Kebbi – N665,000,000.00
46. Amasdul Oil and Gas Ltd filling station Structure along Sani Abacha Bypass, Road, Birnin Kebbi near Jambali Automobile Workshop, Birnin Kebbi – 1,050, 000,000.00
47. Malami Support Organization Building – 210,000,000.00
48. ADC Kadi Malami Foundation Building – N56,000,000.00
49. Abubakar Malami SAN’s House GRA – N350,000,000.00
50. Abubakar Malami SAN’s House Behind Mobil – N490,000,000.00
51. Abdulaziz Malami (First Son’s House) at Gesse Phase II in Birnin Kebbi – N1,659,000,000.00
52. Abiru-Rahman Abubakar Malami (Second Son’s House) at Gesse Phase II in Birnin-Kebbi – N2,989,000,000.00
PROPERTIES IN KANO
53. Assets of Zeennoor Hotel at Kabuga Satellite Town, off Gwarzo Road, Kano with 131 rooms – N11,200,000,000.00
54. Zeennoor Mosque at Kabuga, Satellite Town, off Gwarzo Road, Kano – N84,000,000.00
55. Zeennor Old Hotel Building -N280,000,000.00
56. Rayhaan Hotel, Kano Located at Plot 27/28 Opp-Aminu kano Teaching Hospital, Southern Kano (Land And Luxurious Building of more than 50 rooms, with appurtenances- N2,240,000,000.00
57. Rayhaan Gym, Kano House Comprising of a Storey Building Opposite Rayhaan Hotel – N1,225,000,000.00
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Gunmen Attack Kogi School, Abduct Principal, NECO Staff, Students Writing Exams
Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Tuesday reportedly invaded a school in Olowa, Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State, kidnapping the school principal, four students, and an ad hoc National Examinations Council (NECO) staff member.
The development was disclosed recently by a counter-insurgency and security analyst covering the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama.
According to him, the incident occurred at a school identified as Government Secondary School (GSS) while students were sitting the ongoing NECO examination.
The armed assailants allegedly stormed the school premises at around 5.25 pm while candidates were in the examination hall.
Makama said: “They abducted four students alongside the principal of the school and an ad hoc NECO official before fleeing to an unknown destination.”
He went on to report that a combined security team immediately launched bush-combing operations, intelligence gathering, and surveillance across the area to locate the kidnappers’ hideout and rescue those still in captivity.
Makama further noted that security sources had confirmed one of the abducted students had been rescued, while efforts had been intensified to secure the release of the remaining victims.
He concluded that investigations into the incident were ongoing as security agencies tried to restore normality to the area.
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INEC Denies Granting Nafiu Bala Access to Nomination Portal
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed as false claims circulating in the media by a factional leader of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Nafiu Bala, that he had obtained the commission’s access code and uploaded the party’s candidates for the 2027 general election.
The claim, which has been widely shared on social media, suggested that Bala’s faction had successfully completed the upload of candidates on INEC’s nomination portal.
However, when contacted by Daily Trust, INEC’s Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Mrs Victoria Eta-Messi, described the claim as untrue, insisting that Bala is not recognised by the commission as the national chairman of the ADC.
“It is not true,” she said.
A further check by Daily Trust on INEC’s official political parties portal also contradicted Bala’s claim.
The commission’s portal lists Sen. David Mark as the National Chairman of the ADC and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as the National Secretary, indicating that they remain the party officials recognised by INEC for the purpose of nominations and other statutory dealings.
The development comes amid the protracted leadership crisis within the ADC, with rival factions laying claim to the party’s national leadership ahead of the 2027 general election.
The controversy has intensified following reports by Bala’s faction that it had secured INEC’s access code and uploaded candidates, a claim now firmly denied by the electoral commission.
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